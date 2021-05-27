Cancel
Maine State

The Most Expensive Luxury VRBO in Maine is $4,643 – Per Night

By Lori Voornas
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 12 days ago
If you've got it, this is the way to spend it. This is a luxury Kennebunkport estate from Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty. Two words you don't see together a lot in Maine - luxury and estate. This vacation VRBO dream house is available to rent. But that price tag of $4643 a night is pretty steep. Oh, and that does NOT include the guest house. But you could tack that on for only an additional 150 a night. Really, when you are done with taxes and such, just call it a cool 5,000 a night! You must book for at least one week at a time. No quickie at this palatial estate. This amazing fortress sits directly across from the Bush Compound. This place is massive. So check out what it includes.

102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine.

