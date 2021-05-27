Cancel
Internet

Facebook will no longer remove claims that Covid-19 was man-made

By By Donie O'Sullivan, Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
kq2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosted By: By Donie O'Sullivan and Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business. Facebook said it's no longer removing from its platforms claims that coronavirus was man-made. That announcement comes shortly after President Joe Biden announced he had directed the US intelligence community to redouble its efforts into the origin of Covid-19. In...

www.kq2.com
Joe Biden
Congress
Health
Technology
Politics
Internet
Facebook
Public Health
Coronavirus
China
Public HealthKVAL

Mask mandates may be ending but not mask politics

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — Wearing a mask has been politicized for over a year and now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said vaccinated people can safely ditch their face coverings, there are questions about whether the partisan controversy will linger. At a Rose Garden event...
Internetksgf.com

Nick Reed PODCAST: 05.27 – Facebook Ends Ban on Posts Saying COVID is Man-Made

Nick Reed talks about a variety of topics in the news, including:. Facebook will no longer ban posts suggesting COVID is man-made amid mounting calls for further investigation into the pandemic’s origins. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) believes that intelligence on COVID-19 originating from the Wuhan Institute of Virology is forthcoming,...
COVID-19 man-made or natural? #OANN

COVID-19 man-made or natural? #OANN

New Yorkers chime in as evidence continues to emerge about the origins of COVID-19. One America’s John Hines has more. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Israeli opposition parties reach agreement to oust Netanyahu, after more than 12 years as prime minister. Trends: Bennett. Israeli opposition...
ScienceFairbanks Daily News-Miner

The media's dereliction of duty on the lab leak theory

WASHINGTON — With evidence mounting that the coronavirus might have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, President Joe Biden has reversed course and ordered the U.S. intelligence community to produce a report on the virus’s origins within 90 days — while reporters who until recently could not be bothered to ask tough questions pressed the White House for answers.
U.S. PoliticsSeattle Times

U.S. Experts Press China to Allow Inquiries Into COVID’s Origins

With new attention on the origins of the coronavirus, experts and officials Sunday called on China to provide greater transparency and speed inquiries into whether the devastating pandemic began with a leak from a lab. “There’s going to be COVID-26 and COVID-32 unless we fully understand the origins of COVID-19,”...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Daily Mail

Why does Facebook still ban users from saying Covid was man-made even as Dr Fauci casts doubt on virus origins? And Italian journalist is censored by YouTube for claiming it was created in Wuhan lab

A fresh spotlight has been thrown on how tech giants police Covid 'misinformation' after Dr Antony Fauci questioned whether the virus was man-made in China - a sentiment banned across swathes of social media. Facebook policies outlining what kinds of 'misinformation' its users cannot post about, specifically picks out theories...
Scienceprosportsextra.com

Stunning Study Claims COVID-19 Made in Chinese Lab

Was COVID-19 created in a Chinese laboratory? In what is sure to be a controversial study, two scientists are making the claim that the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t a natural occurrence, but a man-made one. The UK’s Daily Mail is reporting:. The shocking allegations in the study include accusations of ‘deliberate...
U.S. PoliticsRoanoke Times

Who benefits? US debates fairest way to share spare vaccine

WASHINGTON — In April, the Biden administration announced plans to share millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world by the end of June. Five weeks later, nations around the globe are still waiting — with growing impatience — to learn where the vaccines will go and how they will be distributed.
Kidskhn.org

Consent Laws Could Prevent Covid Vaccines For Some Kids

Also, the CDC announces guidelines for children at summer camps and a roundup of how various states are doing on getting vaccines to its citizens. Nearly a half-million foster children in the U.S. and unaccompanied migrant teens at the southern border could be prevented from receiving coronavirus vaccines because of federal and state consent laws that require a parent or guardian’s approval. Regulators authorized emergency use of one Covid-19 shot in kids as young as 12 this month, accelerating the Biden administration’s broad immunization plans and school reopening plans. But that created unintended consequences for at-risk children: Because the vaccine, from Pfizer, has not received full regulatory approval, it has a murky status compared to the battery of routine vaccinations recommended by federal agencies. That means kids in many states can only receive it with a parent or guardian’s consent — a hurdle that’s impossible to meet for many children separated from their biological parents. (Owermohle, 5/30)
Public Healthaugustachronicle.com

Guest column: Confidence in public health is a ‘liberty thing’

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us will have heard the call from scientists and media commentators to “follow the science.” This refrain is perhaps heard either as a sensible request or an excessive demand, depending on where we are positioned across the political aisle. Whatever our position, the call...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

COVID: Ex-FDA chief says 'lab leaks happen all the time'

Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): Amid mounting concerns regarding a renewed probe of the origins of COVID-19 in China, former US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said that accidental lab leaks 'happen all the time' and there have been six last known outbreaks of SARS-1 from China.
U.S. Politicsmilwaukeesun.com

US officials press China to provide greater transparency

Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): With a renewed focus on a fresh investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus, US experts and officials on Sunday called on China to provide greater transparency and speed inquiries into whether the pandemic began with a leak from a lab. "There's going to...
IndustryBoston Globe

Pharma’s secrecy hinders global COVID-19 vaccination. Joe Biden could fix that.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, we were told that we were all in this together. From Cape Town to California, leaders preached the virtue of solidarity. Now the United States has opened vaccine eligibility to all adults, while the rest of the world lags months — and even years — behind. Rich countries are vaccinating their people 25 times faster than poorer nations.
POTUSNew York Post

Fauci denied being ‘muzzled’ by Trump early in pandemic, emails show

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci had little patience for claims his messages in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic were being restricted by the Trump administration, a tranche of newly public emails shows. The more than 3,200 pages of emails, obtained by Buzzfeed News and covering...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

WHO re-checks research on when coronavirus first surfaced in Italy

MILAN (Reuters) - Samples from a study suggesting the coronavirus was circulating outside China by October 2019 have been re-tested at the World Health Organization’s (WTO) request, two scientists who led the Italian research said. There is growing international pressure to learn more about the origins of the pandemic that...
Internetgeneticliteracyproject.org

Facing shifting science and political blowback, Facebook reverses its ban of ‘fringe’ Wuhan lab-leak theory

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. [A Facebook] policy tweak arrives as support surges in Washington for a fuller investigation into the origins of Covid-19 after the Wall Street Journal reported that three scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized in late 2019 with symptoms consistent with the virus. The findings have reinvigorated the debate about the so-called Wuhan lab-leak theory, once dismissed as a fringe conspiracy theory.