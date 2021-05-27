Rochester, New Hampshire, to Celebrate America With Fireworks Extravaganza This July

For decades, Old Orchard Beach has been one of Maine's largest summer tourism destinations. There's something magical and alluring about the Pier, about the beach, about the overall atmosphere of one of Maine's most iconic beachfront towns. But there's also been a quiet problem growing during the busiest months of the year. That problem is parking. It's at a premium near the beach with lots charging as much as $30 for a day pass. For those that want to visit Old Orchard Beach on a budget, parking meters have been a cost-effective alternative. Unfortunately for many, that may not be the case for long.