Rochester, NH

Rochester, New Hampshire, to Celebrate America With Fireworks Extravaganza This July

By Chio Acosta
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 21 days ago
Fireworks shows are back baby! The Recreation Department and Rochester Maine Street are teaming up to bring us a firework show this year, according to rochesternhnews.com. Chris Bowlen of the Recreation Department told the news outlet that “The festivities will be more scaled down this year, due to public health concerns. We have no plans to scale down the show itself. The fireworks will be as good as they’ve ever been with a grand finale.”

102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine.

Rochester, NH
#Firework#America#Rochester Fireworks#The Recreation Department#Rochester Maine Street
