It’s Illegal in Maine to Break a Vehicle’s Window to Rescue a Dog

Did you know that it's illegal in Maine to break out a car window in order to reach a dog on a hot day?. I asked Bangor's Animal Control Officer, Trisha Bruen last week, and she confirmed that it's definitely illegal. Not only would you be charged for breaking in, but the vehicle's owner could sue you for damages. So she offered some suggestions on things you could do to help make sure the dog is healthy, and not suffering in the heat. Plus she had some tips for dog owners about how to know when a ride is not a good idea.