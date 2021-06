“At Accrington away, I think he rang me 26 times in the first half,” says Aaron Wilbraham, Shrewsbury Town’s assistant manager. “He” is Steve Cotterill who, until last week, had not seen his team play in the flesh for four months, 49 days of which he spent at the Bristol Royal Infirmary, including a weekend in intensive care. “The problem was a lot of the time his stream was a minute-and-a-half behind. He’d ring and say: ‘Have we cleared that corner?’ Other times I’d have to say: ‘Gaffer, they’ve just scored.’ He would be: ‘Argh!’ and go off his head … I used to love it when we’d score because I knew I would get a phone call 90 seconds later and he would be over the moon!”