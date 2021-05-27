The Most Famous Bartender In Portland, Maine Is A Complete Work Of Fiction

WBLM's A to Z is in full swing. If you haven't heard, The legendary Rock and Roll Blimp is taking its annual trip through the archives, playing the very best of what we have in alphabetical order. Where are the Blimp Archives? Legend has it that the treasure trove of Classic Rock is housed in the basement of our beautiful and wonderful home at One City Center. Now, if you've ever BEEN to the basement of One City Center, you know it can be a dark and scary place. You never know who you might meet down there. It's something right out of a movie. So we thought, why not actually MAKE a movie about the Blimp Archives? We got some of the legendary Blimp DJ's and put together this fun trailer with an epic cameo from our great friend, comedian Bob Marley.