Portland, ME

The Most Famous Bartender In Portland, Maine Is A Complete Work Of Fiction

There are some incredibly talented bartenders all across Portland, Maine mixing up some fantastic drinks on a daily basis for enthusiastically parched customers. These bartenders are our friends, neighbors and in some cases, our therapists. Some have even attainted a certain level of fame, both locally and regionally. Despite all that, nobody currently bartending in Portland is quite as notorious as the one and only Charlie Parker.

Portland, ME
102.9 WBLM

Free Live Music Is Happening All Over Portland, Maine on Monday

Get ready to hear live music wherever you go in Portland on Monday, June 21st. It is Make Music Portland Day. This is part of an international free music day with events happening from New York to Paris. Live performances will happen across the Portland peninsula on Monday, and it's all FREE. From the Make Music Portland Facebook Page:
Maine State
102.9 WBLM

14 Fantastic Places In Maine To Pick-Your-Own Strawberries

Strawberry season in Maine can be short but oh so sweet as long as you know where to go to find the juiciest ones. We're lucky in Maine to have so many great locally-owned farms that grow and harvest strawberries but the challenge for many people where to go and when? According to pickyourown.org, the time is now for strawberries in Maine and If you're looking for a little guidance on the where part, here are 14 great places across Maine where you can pick-your-own strawberries.
Maine State
102.9 WBLM

120 Foot Long Banana Split to Break Maine Record Sunday in Saco

The best news of all is after it's constructed - we get to eat it!. Saco Main Street is going for the Maine record of the longest banana split. The current record holder is The Woods at Canco in Portland with a 60-foot long banana split set back in 2019. Saco wants to DOUBLE that for 120 feet of authentic banana splitness.
Maine State
102.9 WBLM

All Aboard Portland, Maine's Beer Train!

Reason number 3672 that we love Portland, Maine? The Beer Train! The great folks at the Narrow Gauge Railroad in Portland are putting on another of their monthly "Rails and Ales" event this Friday. Start your weekend by coming downtown, riding on the Narrow Gauge, and tossing back a few brewskis! Your ticket includes a ride on the train, two beers, and a lobster roll from the Navis Cafe. You'll get to keep your Narrow Gauge pint glass too! This Friday's train will also be celebrating PRIDE week in Portland!
Movies
102.9 WBLM

Watch the Hilarious Blimp A to Z Movie Trailer – "Archives of Darkeness"

WBLM's A to Z is in full swing. If you haven't heard, The legendary Rock and Roll Blimp is taking its annual trip through the archives, playing the very best of what we have in alphabetical order. Where are the Blimp Archives? Legend has it that the treasure trove of Classic Rock is housed in the basement of our beautiful and wonderful home at One City Center. Now, if you've ever BEEN to the basement of One City Center, you know it can be a dark and scary place. You never know who you might meet down there. It's something right out of a movie. So we thought, why not actually MAKE a movie about the Blimp Archives? We got some of the legendary Blimp DJ's and put together this fun trailer with an epic cameo from our great friend, comedian Bob Marley.
Maine State
102.9 WBLM

Look What We Found In Maine's Largest Collection Of Rock Memorabilia

There's much more than just music in the WBLM A to Z archives. There are a whole plethora of amazing Maine rock and roll memorabilia. As we were digging through one of the largest Classic Rock collections in the world doing A to Z, we came across these gems. Concert posters, photos from the early days at the Blimp, and more. The concert posters are entertaining. Tickets prices at 5 or 6 bucks? You can't even buy a beer at a concert for 5 bucks! Ticket buying locations like Deorsey's. Carroll's Music. Manassas Music. Strombolis. All gone but not forgotten. Have fun listening to our annual trip through the archives. Lots of ways to listen:
Posted by
102.9 WBLM

The Original Lynyrd Skynyrd's Last Maine Concert In 1977

44 years ago today, the classic lineup of Lynyrd Skynyrd played the Civic Center for the first and last time. The legendary Southern rockers brought their Gimme Back My Bullets tour to town. The new album had been out since February of 1976 and FM rock radio stations were spinning...
Music
102.9 WBLM

Bob Dylan Announces Livestream Concert

Bob Dylan has announced an upcoming livestream concert titled Shadow Kingdom that will take place on July 18. Tickets for the streaming event are now available, and viewers can rewatch the show for 48 hours after it airs. The program will feature versions of Dylan's songs created especially for the...
Lottery
102.9 WBLM

2021 Moose Lottery Results Are Announced

It is that time of the year for the moose lottery, and Saturday, June 12th was the day. If you missed it, here is the list of all over 3,000 winners of a permit from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. That is up about 10% from 2020, according to WABI. The permits are divided up by the different areas of Maine, different time periods, and permit types.
Maine State
102.9 WBLM

Juneteenth Is Now An Official Maine Holiday

Juneteenth. It was a holiday that from what I remember reading on social media, a lot of people had never heard of until 2020. It is a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery and has been celebrated by many since the 1800s. In 2020, more Americans became aware of...
Music
102.9 WBLM

Eric Clapton Sets Only 2021 North American Shows

Eric Clapton has announced a slate of U.S. concerts for September, with Jimmie Vaughan as a special guest. These are Clapton's only scheduled 2021 stops in North America. Dates are listed below; tickets go on sale at 10AM local time this Friday. Clapton, who claimed to have had a "disastrous"...
Wildlife
102.9 WBLM

Do You Swallow the Whale of a Tale? Doctors Doubt Cape Code Lobsterman's Story

The story is everywhere about the Massachusetts Lobsterman Michael Packard’s story about being swallowed by a humpback whale and then spit out. There is a fair share of skeptics questioning his story according to unilad.com.uk. I mean, it sounds crazy. I think I would have died of shock at realizing I was in the mouth of a whale and if everything was just dark, I don’t think I would question if I were in the belly of a whale or just been hit on the head.