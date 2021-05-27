MEMORIAL DAY PARADE & CEREMONY - MONDAY, MAY 31

The South Kingstown Memorial Day Parade, sponsored by South Kingstown VFW – Washington County Post 916, will be conducted on Monday, May 31, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Parade Committee is extremely pleased to bestow the honor of 2021 Parade Grand Marshal on South Kingstown residents, Tony DiMichele and Harry Schleicher. Mr. DiMichele, 96 years of age, served as Private First Class in the United States Army 83rd Division and fought in the D-Day invasion in Normandy, France on June 6, 1944. Mr. Schleicher served as a training pilot in the United States Air Force.