SofM (SN) - Projected Fantasy Score: 21.5 - OVER. Suning and Invictus is likely to be a relatively close match, with a courteous edge to SN’s side due to IG’s loss of form throughout the spring split. The negative for Suning is their disadvantage in the middle lane, however their strong jungler, and bottom lane allows them to have two winning points to play towards; especially since jungler SofM is known for being aggressive when he needs to be. He’s shown up well in the world championship Grand Finals before, and I think he’ll crack the 22 across the first two games SN will play against IG.