Power Up: Biden pushes U.S. intel for 'a definitive conclusion' on coronavirus origins

CHINA IN THE HOT SEAT: President Biden revealed on Wednesday that he asked U.S. intelligence agencies to intensify efforts to uncover the cause of the coronavirus pandemic. The order comes as the theory that the virus might have accidentally escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China has recently picked up traction.