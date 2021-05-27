Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

The Way Too Early College Football Week 8 Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 657)

By The College Football Experience
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues it’s 2021 weekly college football preview series by previewing the Week 8 slate of games. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) is joined by Patty C (@PattyC831) and NC Nick (@NC_Nick) as the trio highlights the best and worst games on the week 8 schedule. Will USC finally be able to take down Notre Dame? Will Chip Kelly get the best of his former school? Could Mike Gundy and company make it three in a row against Iowa State? Is Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State the Sun Belt game of the year? Could Cincinnati take a loss at Navy? Will Indiana be able to beat Ohio State in Bloomington? We talk it all on this episode of The College Football Experience.

www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gundy
Person
Chip Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Colby College#Way Too Early#American Football#The Way#Podcast Recap#Nc Nick Lrb#Usc#Iowa State#Navy#Ohio State#Patty C Nc Nick#Fcs#Fantasy College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Fantasy Football
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Former 5-star Ohio State signee announces transfer to Big Ten program

Former Ohio State football player Tyreke Johnson is joining the Nebraska football team. After spending three years with the Ohio State football program, former five-star recruit Tyreke Johnson is transferring to another Big Ten school to play for Scott Frost’s Nebraska football team. Johnson had entered the transfer portal back...
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum says this team most likely to drop out of College Football Playoff this season

If there is one team from last year’s College Football Playoff that won’t make the cut in 2021, SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum says it would be Clemson. Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up on Wednesday, Finebaum was asked which team he thought would not make a return appearance to the College Football Playoff this fall. He says Clemson fits the description, primarily because of its Week 1 opponent.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Uses 1 Word To Describe His Time At Alabama

Lane Kiffin has enjoyed trolling and throwing some jabs at Nick Saban, his former boss at Alabama. That shouldn’t obfuscate just how much Kiffin appreciates the time he spent in Tuscaloosa. Kiffin, who had turns as head coach of the Oakland Raiders and at Tennessee and USC, was damaged goods...
College Sportsbucksinsider.com

Lindy's preseason college football magazine preview is out. Where is Ohio State?

It’s that time of year. I know a lot of the preseason college football predictions and previews have moved mostly to online, but I still get giddy when I see the actual hard copy magazines on newsstands. Yes, call me old fashion, it’s okay. I’ve come to terms with it. On that note, I went through my local Publix the other day to see if I could find any preseason magazines, and wouldn’t you know it, there sat the Lindy’s 2021 preseason college football magazine. Sorry, now you have to deal with me pour through this thing and provide you with my vice for this time of year. First things first, Lindy’s has taken its stab at ranking the college football teams for 2021 and it has Ohio State a little lower than most preseason projections have. It’s not totally off, but clearly Lindy’s doesn’t have quite as much faith…
Ohio State750thegame.com

Listen: 24/7 Sports’ Brandon Huffman on J.T. Tuimoloau canceling Bama trip, what it means for Oregon & Ohio State

A bombshell piece of news hit the college football recruiting world Friday morning as Brandon Huffman of 24/7 sports posted the story of J.T. Tuimoloau’s decision to cancel his upcoming visit to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. Tuimoloau said he was comfortable with the four finalists remaining in Washington, USC, Oregon and Ohio State. Oregon was JTT’s most recent visit this past week, on the heels of his in-person visit to Columbus and the Buckeyes. Huffman breaks down why JTT canceled on Bama, and what the decision means for his chances of playing at Oregon, playing at Ohio State, and if he’ll be on the field one way or the other on Sept. 11th when the Ducks visit the Buckeyes.
Institute, WVwchstv.com

North-South All-Star Football Classic: Alt using week to prepare for college football

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WCHS) — This past May, the Pendleton County Wildcats reached the Class A state championship basketball game. And Josh Alt was a big reason why. "COVID obviously a battle, but it was a battle for everybody. And we were really able to keep focused on the goals that were ahead of us. Football and in basketball. Basketball getting delayed, football not really knowing who you would play each week because county colors came out. It could just turn your season upside down.
Mount Pleasant, IAkilj.com

College Football: Wesleyan Football Schedule Released

Mount Pleasant — The Iowa Wesleyan football team has released their 2021 fall schedule, taking the field for the 125th season of Tiger Football. This will be their first year in the NAIA, competing in the North Star Athletic Conference. Iowa Wesleyan will open their season on the road at...
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

Jadyn Davis earns Ohio State offer, Justin Fields comparisons

COLUMBUS — Jadyn Davis doesn’t mind the comparisons to Justin Fields. The 2024 quarterback has grown sort of used to them by this point. His throwing motion is similar. His frame is reminiscent of the 2021 NFL first-round draft pick when Fields was a sophomore. He works with the same trainers and possesses a similar self-confidence.
College SportsPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame And The College Football Playoff

College Football Playoff expansion is inevitable and barring any changes to the proposed system it will be a 12-team playoff. We've already talked about what I like and don't like about the system, but there is no changing it at this point. So what would a 12-team playoff have looked...
College Sportsuniswag.com

New Uniforms for Boston College Football

Boston College recently announced a new apparel deal leaving long time partner, Under Armour, for a new deal with Adidas for the football team and New Balance for the rest of their sports. The new football uniforms will please the BC fan base as they feature the old school block BC logo and are a clean retro look. The team revealed their white and maroon jerseys that are highlighted with large bold numbers. The BC logo is found on the front of the jersey as well as on the sleeves and hip of the pants. The tops of the shoulders will have the players numbers. Both jerseys have been paired with the iconic BC gold pants.
Arizona Statesportsgamblingpodcast.com

Arizona Wildcats Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 669)

The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 2021 season preview series with previewing the Arizona Wildcats. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) peel back the curtain on what the Wildcats should be looking like this fall. Is Jedd Fisch the right man for the job? How fast will Don Brown turn around this Wildcats defense? Will it be Will Plummer under center when the Wildcats take on BYU in week 1? How key has the transfer portal been for Arizona? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience podcast.
NFLmwwire.com

Favorites for the College Football National Championship

The NFL mini-camps are well underway and with many NFL drafted players leaving their college teams, the college football betting lines for the favorites to win the national championship have changed drastically. To help you navigate the ever-changing nature of the betting odds, here’s a run down of some of the favorites worthy of your attention.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

This week's Crystal Ball trends for top college football recruits

After going into effect back in March of 2020 due to the nationwide shutdown, the NCAA’s temporary recruiting dead period lifted on June 1 of 2021. That opened the floodgates for college coaches to host and interact face-to-face with prospective student-athletes from the class of 2022 and 2023 for the first time in almost 15 months.
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

Appalachian State Mountaineers Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 668)

The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 2021 130 team season preview with the Appalachian State Mountaineers season preview. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) is joined by NC Nick (@NC_Nick) & Patty C (@PattyC831) as the trio breaks down this years Appalachian State Mountaineers team. How will Shawn Clark do in year two in Boone? Could Appalachian State win the Sun Belt? How will Duke and Clemson transfer Chase Brice do with the Mountaineers? Will App State be able to pull the upset against the Miami Hurricanes? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

Pac 12 College Basketball Off Season Check In | The College Basketball Experience (Ep. 6)

The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its college basketball off season conference check in with the Pac 12 conference. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & NC Nick (@NC_Nick) go team by team in the Pac 12 predicting what next season should look like. Could UCLA be the nations best team next year? Will Tommy Lloyd bring Arizona back to the forefront? Is Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks the winners of the transfer portal? Will USC be able to rebuild without Mobley? Could this years Oregon State Beavers team be better then last years? Who’s seat is hotter Arizona State’s Bobby Hurley’s or Washington’s Mike Hopkins? Are the Washington State Cougars and Kyle Smith on the verge of making a NCAA Tournament run? How will the Craig Smith era begin at Utah? Will the California Golden Bears and Mark Fox show signs of improvement? Is it a make or break year for Jerod Haase and the Stanford Cardinals?