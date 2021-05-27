The Way Too Early College Football Week 8 Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 657)
The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues it’s 2021 weekly college football preview series by previewing the Week 8 slate of games. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) is joined by Patty C (@PattyC831) and NC Nick (@NC_Nick) as the trio highlights the best and worst games on the week 8 schedule. Will USC finally be able to take down Notre Dame? Will Chip Kelly get the best of his former school? Could Mike Gundy and company make it three in a row against Iowa State? Is Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State the Sun Belt game of the year? Could Cincinnati take a loss at Navy? Will Indiana be able to beat Ohio State in Bloomington? We talk it all on this episode of The College Football Experience.www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com