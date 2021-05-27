Cancel
Man armed with knife subdued at UIHC ER

By jhunter
KCJJ
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA person armed with a knife at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Emergency Room was taken into custody with no hospital personnel injuries. The Gazette reports that the person entered the ER just before 7 pm Tuesday night, and was threatening others with the weapon. Iowa City Police and University of Iowa police arrived on scene shortly after receiving the report, and were joined by an Iowa Department of Corrections officer who was there on a separate matter.

