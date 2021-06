Vin Diesel says long-time fans of 'Fast & Furious' will get to know the first movie "even more" after watching 'F9'. The 53-year-old actor will reprise his role as Dominic Toretto in the latest installment of the blockbuster action series and has teased a treat is in store for those who have watched every movie in franchise since 2001's 'The Fast and the Furious'.