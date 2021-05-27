Cancel
Internet

Twitter Urges Indian Gov't to Respect Freedom of Expression

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — Twitter on Thursday said it is worried about the safety of its staff in India and called for the government to respect freedom of expression, days after Indian police visited its office in New Delhi over its labeling of a tweet by a governing party spokesman as “manipulated media.”

