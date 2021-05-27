Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Dollar General raises earnings forecast on steady demand for home goods

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Reuters) - Dollar General Corp raised its fiscal 2021 profit forecast on Thursday, as a fresh round of stimulus checks prompted consumers to spend more on home goods.

Discount stores have performed strongly during the pandemic as their strategy of selling low-priced goods at wafer-thin margins attracts customers who turn cost-conscious in a tough year or are on a tight budget.

The chain now expects fiscal 2021 earnings per share between $9.50 and $10.20, compared with its prior range of between $8.80 and $9.50.

Dollar General also expects its fiscal 2021 net sales to increase by up to 1%, compared with its prior range of a flat-to-2% decline.

Net sales fell to $8.40 billion in the first quarter from $8.45 billion a year earlier, beating analysts’ average estimates of $8.28 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
150K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discount Stores#Net Sales#Average Earnings#Earnings Estimates#Profit Estimates#Profit Margins#Refinitiv#Demand#Home Goods#Low Priced Goods#Selling#Stimulus Checks#Customers#Wafer Thin Margins#Strategy#Ibes Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Financial Reportskfgo.com

Zoom beats quarterly revenue estimates on steady demand

(Reuters) -Zoom Video Communications Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, benefiting from steady demand for its video-conferencing platform as people wary of the pandemic continued school and work from home. Zoom became a household name during the pandemic as businesses and schools switched to its video conferencing platform for...
Industrykfgo.com

Abbott cuts 2021 profit forecast on lower COVID-19 testing demand

(Reuters) – Abbott Laboratories on Tuesday cut its full-year 2021 profit forecast due to a projected drop in COVID-19 diagnostic testing demand, sending its shares down 4.1% before the bell. “This has been driven by several factors, including significant reductions in cases in the U.S. and other major developed countries,...
MarketsFOXBusiness

Zoom shares rise as company raises earnings outlook ahead of hybrid workplace

Shares of Zoom Video Communications rose about 3% in after-hours trading Tuesday as the company topped Wall Street estimates with year-over-year first-quarter revenue growth of 191% to $956.2 million, up from $328.2 million during the same period in 2020. "This top-line result exceeded the high end of our guidance of...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar’s demand subdued amid ruling optimism

The EU Markit Manufacturing PMIs were upwardly revised in May. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is expected at 60.7 for May. EUR/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term, holding above 1.2200. The EUR/USD pair has remained lifeless so far this Tuesday, trading in the 1.2220/30 price zone, although it extended its weekly...
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Little Changed As Dollar Steadies

Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday as the dollar held steady underpinned by some robust U.S. economic data. Spot gold was little changed at $1,906.69 per ounce, after having scaled a near five-month high earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,909.80. Surveys earlier...
Retailchainstoreage.com

Dollar General, Dollar Tree store expansion on track for 2021

Dollar General and Dollar Tree last week reported first-quarter results that topped expectations and confirmed previously announced store expansion plans for 2021. Dollar General said that it remains on track to open 1,050 new stores, remodel 1,750 locations and relocate 100 stores in 2021. It continues to expect capital expenditures in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion.
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Dollar General Posts Upbeat Q1 Results, Raises Full-Year Guidance

Dollar General Corporation (DG) reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, topping both earnings and revenue estimates driven by robust performance across all segments. Shares of the discount retailer gained 2.2% on Thursday. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.82 per share, beating analysts’ expectations of $2.19 per share. Net sales of $8.4...
Stocksinvezz.com

Consumer defensive stock to buy in June: Dollar General

Shares of Dollar General on Thursday gained to trade at $206 before pulling back late on to $204. DG reported its fiscal first-quarter 2021 results on Thursday beating expectations on revenue and earnings. The rebound in DG stock looks exciting with earnings growth expected to continue through the rest of...
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Dollar General: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $677.7 million. The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $2.82 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 25 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Dollar General, Dollar Tree And Best Buy Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corp. (DG) reported a profit for the first-quarter that increased 4.2 percent from the prior year. Dollar Tree Inc.'s (DLTR) first-quarter profit climbed 51.3 percent from last year. Electronics retailer Best Buy Co. Inc.'s (BBY) first-quarter net earnings soared from the previous year. The retailers' quarterly...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Dollar General Corporation Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year. The company's profit came in at $677.75 million, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $650.45 million, or $2.56 per share, in last year's first quarter. Analysts had expected the company to earn...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Dollar Tree Q1 Earnings

Shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share rose 53.85% year over year to $1.60, which beat the estimate of $1.40. Revenue of $6,480,000,000 rose by 3.07% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,410,000,000.
RetailBusiness Insider

Dollar General To Open 1,000 New Stores

(RTTNews) - Tennessee-based retail giant Dollar General (DG), Thursday announced plans to open another 1050 stores in new locations. The company also plans to remodel 1750 existing outlets and relocate 100 of its stores in the coming days. The company has 17000 stores in the US where they are within a 5-mile distance from 75% of the US citizens.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Return on Capital Employed Overview: Dollar General

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q1, Dollar General (NYSE:DG) earned $908.85 million, a 4.2% increase from the preceding quarter. Dollar General's sales decreased to $8.40 billion, a 0.17% change since Q4. In Q4, Dollar General brought in $8.41 billion in sales but only earned $872.22 million.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index steady on mix of gains, losses on major currencies

* Dollar gains on yen, falls against sterling and loonie * Euro steady at $1.219 * Markets look toward Friday U.S. inflation data * Sterling gets lift from comments on rate hike timing * Chinese yuan continues recent rally * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Revises throughout, updates prices, market activity) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as the greenback held steady against the euro, lost ground to the British pound and Canadian dollar and gained on the Japanese yen. The diverging performances in the currencies came with changes in economic outlooks for their home countries and evolving views on when, and by how much, different central banks will pull back on easy money policies to control inflation in their recoveries from the COVID-19 pandemic. In early afternoon in New York, the dollar had gained about 0.7% on the yen, and lost 0.5% to the Canadian dollar . Sterling picked up 0.5% to $1.419 and the euro was little changed at $1.219. The dollar index was down 0.1% for the day, holding on to most of a 0.4% gain on Wednesday. The moves came as new U.S. economic data on Thursday showed a greater than expected decline in new unemployment claims and an acceleration in business spending on equipment. Also supporting the dollar, U.S. Treasury yields rose on concerns about the coming supply of government debt after the New York Times reported that President Joe Biden will announce on Friday a $6 trillion budget for 2022. The yield on the 10-year note was up to 1.613 in the afternoon from 1.574 on Wednesday. The yen, trading at 109.84 to the dollar, has lost 1% in two days since the Japanese government slashed its economic outlook for the first time in three months. The British pound rose suddenly when a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year but that an increase could come earlier. "The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Sterling's strength helped to lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth. China's yuan appreciated to as much as 6.368 per dollar in offshore markets, a three-year high. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally. Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies. Economists expect the data to show that core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices jumped 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Cryptocurrency bitcoin was down less than 1% and ether had lost nearly 4%. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 1:33PM (1733 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 90.0040 90.0730 -0.07% 0.026% +90.1790 +89.8920 Euro/Dollar $1.2196 $1.2192 +0.04% -0.18% +$1.2215 +$1.2176 Dollar/Yen 109.8400 109.1350 +0.66% +6.32% +109.9200 +109.0400 Euro/Yen 133.95 133.07 +0.66% +5.54% +133.9800 +132.9300 Dollar/Swiss 0.8967 0.8979 -0.11% +1.38% +0.9008 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4187 $1.4121 +0.47% +3.84% +$1.4196 +$1.4092 Dollar/Canadian 1.2070 1.2127 -0.46% -5.21% +1.2142 +1.2057 Aussie/Dollar $0.7735 $0.7742 -0.10% +0.55% +$0.7757 +$0.7723 Euro/Swiss 1.0934 1.0949 -0.14% +1.18% +1.0977 +1.0936 Euro/Sterling 0.8595 0.8633 -0.44% -3.83% +0.8646 +0.8596 NZ $0.7291 $0.7283 +0.07% +1.49% +$0.7311 +$0.7266 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3505 8.3620 +0.08% -2.54% +8.3880 +8.3380 Euro/Norway 10.1863 10.1890 -0.03% -2.68% +10.2208 +10.1720 Dollar/Sweden 8.2728 8.3131 -0.45% +0.93% +8.3293 +8.2756 Euro/Sweden 10.0906 10.1360 -0.45% +0.15% +10.1457 +10.0923 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London Editing by Peter Graff and Jane Merriman)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

* Dollar index steady ahead of Friday inflation data * Sterling gets lift on comments on rate hike timing * Chinese yuan rally holds * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index, which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses. The euro was up 0.1% at $1.2203. But the British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4173 after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year and that an increase could come earlier. "The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Sterling's strength helped lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. The U.S. dollar fell 0.5% to 1.20613 Canadian dollars. The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth. The currency moves show that beneath the calm of the dollar index, foreign exchange portfolio managers and strategists are anxiously anticipating different moves from central banks to pace rate hikes to control inflation as their economies recover from the pandemic. China's yuan appreciated to 6.368 per dollar in offshore markets, a three-year high, and then eased off to Wednesday's level. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally. Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies. Economists expect core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Cryptocurrency bitcoin rose about 3% to $38,397 and ether lost 1% to $2,858. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:28AM (1428 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9500 90.0730 -0.12% -0.034% +90.1790 +89.8920 Euro/Dollar $1.2203 $1.2192 +0.09% -0.13% +$1.2215 +$1.2176 Dollar/Yen 109.4800 109.1350 +0.32% +5.96% +109.5400 +109.0400 Euro/Yen 133.59 133.07 +0.39% +5.26% +133.6700 +132.9300 Dollar/Swiss 0.8989 0.8979 +0.11% +1.59% +0.9008 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4173 $1.4121 +0.38% +3.75% +$1.4185 +$1.4092 Dollar/Canadian 1.2061 1.2127 -0.53% -5.28% +1.2142 +1.2060 Aussie/Dollar $0.7747 $0.7742 +0.08% +0.73% +$0.7755 +$0.7723 Euro/Swiss 1.0966 1.0949 +0.16% +1.47% +1.0977 +1.0936 Euro/Sterling 0.8607 0.8633 -0.30% -3.67% +0.8646 +0.8599 NZ $0.7302 $0.7283 +0.26% +1.69% +$0.7310 +$0.7266 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3495 8.3620 -0.05% -2.67% +8.3880 +8.3570 Euro/Norway 10.1898 10.1890 +0.01% -2.66% +10.2208 +10.1778 Dollar/Sweden 8.2968 8.3131 -0.10% +1.23% +8.3293 +8.2926 Euro/Sweden 10.1259 10.1360 -0.10% +0.49% +10.1457 +10.1130 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London Editing by Peter Graff)
Financial ReportsEntrepreneur

Dollar General And Dollar Tree Diverge Following Earnings

Discount stores Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) and Dollar General (NYSE: DG) both reported strong first-quarter results early Thursday, but results were met quite differently. Mid-session Thursday, Dollar Tree shares were down $7.60, or 6.93%, to $100.97. Dollar General rose $6.37, or 3.19%, to $206.22. Both retailers are large-caps, and components...