Macungie, PA

WATCH: Beekeeper removes a honeybee colony in Macungie

By Saed Hindash
LehighValleyLive.com
 5 days ago
If you haven’t noticed, it’s honeybee season. Honeybees are out and finding places to nest after surviving the winter. Beekeepers like Steve Finke, who owns Meadow View Beekeeping in Kutztown, has been receiving a number of calls from local home owners to remove swarms from their properties. Steve, who is...

Easton, PA
