Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Another Round of Stimulus Checks Heading Your Way in June?

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 5 days ago

Ethen Kim Lieser

Stimulus Check,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gj7hz_0aDAXhhu00

“A one-time payment of $2,000 is simply not enough,” Rep. Ilhan Omar said in a statement. “The American people are counting on us to deliver transformative change, and we need to meet the moment by delivering monthly payments of $2,000.”

Another Round of Stimulus Checks Heading Your Way in June?

As the Internal Revenue Service mails off its final remaining $1,400 coronavirus stimulus check batches under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan , there still appears to be hope among cash-strapped Americans that Congress will eventually green-light a fourth or even a fifth round of direct stimulus payments.

But is it really realistic to believe that another round will be approved by the end of next month? As days and weeks go by without any concrete action, the chance of another stimulus is indeed growing less likely.

Just last month before Congress, Biden had the opportunity to put millions of Americans’ minds at ease by pressing for a fourth round of checks—but he chose not to. Instead, he only brought up several examples regarding how the latest $1,400 stimulus checks provided critical support to financially wounded families.

“A single mom in Texas who wrote me, she said she couldn’t work,” Biden said in his speech. “She said the relief check put food on the table and saved her and her son from eviction from their apartment.”

More from The National Interest Here’s What to Do If Your Stimulus Check Still Hasn’t Arrived Fourth Stimulus Payment? Here Is What We Know Right Now. $1,400 Stimulus Payment Problem: What If You Lost Your Stimulus Debt Card?

More recently, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked during a press briefing about future stimulus payments. Like Biden, she was noncommittal.

“We’ll see what members of Congress propose, but those are not free,” she said.

However, the Biden administration’s silence on the issue isn’t stopping Washington lawmakers from voicing their opinion that more rounds of stimulus are desperately needed.

Last week, seven Democrats within the highly influential House Ways and Means Committee —headed by Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California—sent off a letter to Biden that urged him to include recurring direct payments in his ambitious $1.8 trillion American Families Plan.

“The pandemic has served as a stark reminder that families and workers need certainty in a crisis,” the lawmakers wrote.

“They deserve to know they can put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads,” they added.

And this past March, Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden and other Democratic senators contended in another letter that “a single direct payment will not last long for most families. … This crisis is far from over … (and) families should not be at the mercy of constantly-shifting legislative timelines and ad hoc solutions.”

They added that polling data show that 65 percent of Americans support recurring stimulus payments.

There have been similar calls among lawmakers as far back as January.

“A one-time payment of $2,000 is simply not enough,” Rep. Ilhan Omar said in a statement. “The American people are counting on us to deliver transformative change, and we need to meet the moment by delivering monthly payments of $2,000.”

Ethen Kim Lieser is a Minneapolis-based Science and Tech Editor who has held posts at Google, The Korea Herald, Lincoln Journal Star, AsianWeek, and Arirang TV. Follow or contact him on LinkedIn .

View All 30 Commentsarrow_down
National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Jimmy Gomez
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ilhan Omar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Direct Payments#American Rescue Plan#The National Interest#Democrats#American Families Plan#Democratic#Science And Tech Editor#The Korea Herald#Lincoln Journal Star#Asianweek#Arirang Tv#Linkedin#National Interest Here#White House Press#Direct Stimulus Payments#Checks#June#January#Monthly Payments#Payment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Stimulus Check
News Break
Google
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Could you get a 4th stimulus payment in 2021? Here's what we know so far

Could one of the next two stimulus packages being discussed in Congress include a fourth stimulus check? The IRS will continue sending out batches of third stimulus checks until the end of the year. But that economic aid can only go so far. That's why some lawmakers are calling for more relief money -- either as a one-time direct payment or a recurring payment -- through the pandemic.
Congress & Courtscbs4indy.com

2 new stimulus checks? These lawmakers want additional direct payments

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — While many Americans are hoping for a fourth stimulus check, some lawmakers are already talking about a fifth. Members of a powerful congressional committee are calling for additional rounds of economic relief from the federal government for families still struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. With the third...