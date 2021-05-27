Best Buy shares rise after earnings beat, guidance raised
Best Buy Co. Inc. stock rose 4.3% in Thursday premarket trading after the consumer electronics retailer reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raised its full-year comparable sales guidance. Net income totaled $595.0 million, or $2.32 per share, up from $159.0 million, or 61 cents per share. Adjusted EPS of $2.23 far exceeded the FactSet consensus of $1.40. Revenue of $11.64 billion was up from $8.56 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus of $10.40 billion. Comparable sales growth of 37.2% beat the FactSet consensus for 23.5% growth. Domestic comparable sales growth grew 37.9%. "The year has clearly...www.marketwatch.com