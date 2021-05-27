Cancel
Sinopharm's two vaccines show more than 72% efficacy against Covid-19, says U.S. medical journal

By Lina Saigol
Two COVID-19 vaccines from China's state-run Sinopharm have shown more than 70% efficacy against symptomatic cases, according to the first detailed results of a large late-stage study. The two inactivated vaccines developed by China National Biotec Group, a subsidiary of Sinopharm , were found to be 72.8% and 78.1% effective against symptomatic COVID-19, based on findings from the Phase 3 trial. The peer-reviewed study were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on May 26. The results combined findings from trials in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan including a total of 40,832 volunteers. Earlier this month, the World Health Organization granted emergency use authorization for the Sinopharm vaccine.

