Marshall County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Washington County in north central Kansas Southern Marshall County in northeastern Kansas Northwestern Riley County in northeastern Kansas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 638 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated recent rains could prolong the urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Blue Rapids, Frankfort and Waterville.

alerts.weather.gov
Marshall County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marshall The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Marshall County in northeastern Kansas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 803 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waterville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Marysville, Blue Rapids, Waterville, Summerfield and Oketo. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Marshall County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Marshall SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTY UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 752 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Waterville, moving northeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Marysville, Blue Rapids and Waterville. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central Kansas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern Kansas.
Marshall County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marshall, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Marshall; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 900 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Odell to 5 miles south of Hanover, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marysville, Washington, Hanover, Waterville, Barnes, Hollenberg and Bremen. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clay County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN RILEY...NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE...NORTHWESTERN NEMAHA...EASTERN WASHINGTON NORTHEASTERN CLAY AND MARSHALL COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 926 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oketo to 8 miles north of Green. Movement was east at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Marysville, Blue Rapids, Blaine, Frankfort, Hanover, Waterville, Axtell, Greenleaf, Beattie, Barnes, Summerfield, Vermillion, Wheaton, Oketo, Baileyville, Lillis and Bremen. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern Kansas.