Flood Advisory issued for Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Washington County in north central Kansas Southern Marshall County in northeastern Kansas Northwestern Riley County in northeastern Kansas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 638 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated recent rains could prolong the urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Blue Rapids, Frankfort and Waterville.alerts.weather.gov