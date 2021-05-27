Flood Advisory issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Marshall; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 900 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Odell to 5 miles south of Hanover, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marysville, Washington, Hanover, Waterville, Barnes, Hollenberg and Bremen. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH