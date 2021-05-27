Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riley County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Riley by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 06:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riley The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Washington County in north central Kansas Southern Marshall County in northeastern Kansas Northwestern Riley County in northeastern Kansas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 638 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated recent rains could prolong the urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Blue Rapids, Frankfort and Waterville.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Washington, KS
City
Riley, KS
City
Blue Rapids, KS
State
Washington State
City
Topeka, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
County
Riley County, KS
City
Frankfort, KS
City
Waterville, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Radar#Flood Advisory#Rain#Doppler Radar#Southern#Severity#Include Blue Rapids#Target Area#Deaths#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Geary, Pottawatomie, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Geary; Pottawatomie; Riley The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Geary County in east central Kansas Southwestern Riley County in northeastern Kansas Southwestern Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 951 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Milford, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Riley around 955 PM CDT. Keats around 1000 PM CDT. Tuttle Creek Lake around 1010 PM CDT. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Geary, Jackson, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Geary; Jackson; Riley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GEARY...SOUTHEASTERN RILEY...NORTHEASTERN MORRIS NORTHWESTERN SHAWNEE...WABAUNSEE...SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE AND SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 1017 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles south of Westmoreland to near Wamego to 6 miles south of Alta Vista, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The strongest winds are on the north side of the line with the hail threat on the south side of the line. SOURCE...Radar indicated and reported by trained spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wamego, Rossville, Alma, Eskridge, St. Marys, St. George, Maple Hill, Alta Vista, McFarland, Paxico, Belvue, Emmett, Louisville, Delia, Willard, Keene and Volland. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 315 and 347. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Pottawatomie County, KSweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pottawatomie, Riley, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Riley; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Riley County in northeastern Kansas Northeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas Southeastern Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1010 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located over St. George, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Wamego around 1020 PM CDT. Belvue around 1030 PM CDT. St. Marys around 1035 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Clay County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN RILEY...NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE...NORTHWESTERN NEMAHA...EASTERN WASHINGTON NORTHEASTERN CLAY AND MARSHALL COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 926 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oketo to 8 miles north of Green. Movement was east at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Marysville, Blue Rapids, Blaine, Frankfort, Hanover, Waterville, Axtell, Greenleaf, Beattie, Barnes, Summerfield, Vermillion, Wheaton, Oketo, Baileyville, Lillis and Bremen. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern Kansas.