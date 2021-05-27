Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 06:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Washington County in north central Kansas Southern Marshall County in northeastern Kansas Northwestern Riley County in northeastern Kansas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 638 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated recent rains could prolong the urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Blue Rapids, Frankfort and Waterville.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Washington County, KS
City
Washington, KS
City
Blue Rapids, KS
State
Washington State
City
Topeka, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
Local
Kansas Government
City
Frankfort, KS
City
Waterville, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Weather Radar#Flood Advisory#Rain#Southern#Doppler Radar#Severity#Target Area#Include Blue Rapids#Deaths#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Republic County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Republic; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN REPUBLIC AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM CDT At 1200 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Narka, moving east at 30 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Haddam, Narka and Mahaska.
Republic County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 19:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Republic; Washington The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Republic County in north central Kansas Northwestern Washington County in north central Kansas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 756 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Munden, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Washington, Morrowville, Haddam, Munden, Narka, Mahaska and Hollenberg. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Marshall County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marshall, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Marshall; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 900 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Odell to 5 miles south of Hanover, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marysville, Washington, Hanover, Waterville, Barnes, Hollenberg and Bremen. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH