Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Noble by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Kay; Noble SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR Garfield...southeastern Alfalfa...southwestern Kay...southern Grant and northwestern Noble Counties Until 715 AM CDT AT 634 AM CDT, an area of decaying showers was located between Enid and Billings, moving east at 35 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts over 50 MPHalerts.weather.gov