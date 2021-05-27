Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alfalfa County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Noble by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Kay; Noble SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR Garfield...southeastern Alfalfa...southwestern Kay...southern Grant and northwestern Noble Counties Until 715 AM CDT AT 634 AM CDT, an area of decaying showers was located between Enid and Billings, moving east at 35 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts over 50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Noble County, OK
County
Garfield County, OK
County
Grant County, OK
County
Alfalfa County, OK
City
Enid, OK
City
Grant, OK
County
Kay County, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Southwestern Kay#Southeastern Alfalfa#Cdt#Southern#Hazards Include Wind#Severity#Decaying Showers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Alfalfa County, OKweather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Canadian; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Grant; Harper; Kingfisher; Major; Roger Mills; Woods; Woodward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds could gust 60 to 70 mph in some locations as storms dissipate over the watch area late this evening and overnight. * WHERE...Portions of western, northern, and central Oklahoma. Highest chance for damaging wind gusts will be over northwest Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, resulting in power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Alfalfa County, OKweather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Major by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Major HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Strong south to southwest winds of 50 to 70 mph. * WHERE...Alfalfa, Grant, Major and Garfield Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very strong winds from decaying thunderstorms will be possible across the warned area over the next couple of hours.
Noble County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 23:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Noble; Payne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL NOBLE AND NORTHEASTERN PAYNE COUNTIES At 1128 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glencoe, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Glencoe. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH