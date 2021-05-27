EDITORIAL: Where Streets Intersect in Honor of King and Malcolm
Two streets that intersect in the Nation’s Capitol in Southeast are named after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. These cross streets were renamed decades ago in honor of both men who were assassinated by a gunman’s bullet in separate incidents while they were in the prime of their lives – Malcolm at age 45 in 1965 and Dr. King at age 36 in 1968. Nichols Avenue was renamed after Dr. King on his birthday, on Jan. 15, 1971, and later on, Portland Street was renamed Malcolm X Avenue in 1982.www.washingtoninformer.com