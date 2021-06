To quote Caroline Flack "In a world where you can be anything, be kind." Parents teaching your children kindness and exception is the most important thing you can do. Angel here and this weekend Joe and I took Charlotte and Tuck to the pool. Charlotte was super excited because last weekend she had played with a little girl the whole day and couldn't wait to see her again. Unfortunately, when we got to the pool the little girl was there but she had brought friends and wanted nothing to do with Charlotte. I watched as Charlotte followed the girls around wanting so desperately to be included. I could feel my throat burn and tears fill my eyes as her sweet little body sunk when she was left alone. I went through this with my boys but watching it happen to Charlotte was even worse. Little girls are ruthless and I can't understand why.