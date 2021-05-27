The future of the San Mateo Athletic Center

You will be pleased to know that the pandemic has had no effect on the pace of dysfunction at the San Mateo County Community College District. The Board of Trustees recently got angry at staff for not coming up with a plan for managing the San Mateo Athletic Center. The fitness facility has been an unparalleled success as a community asset (at a community college, I might add), and as a financial asset to the district, generating $1 million a year in revenue.