Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Mateo County, CA

The future of the San Mateo Athletic Center

By Mark Simon
San Mateo Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou will be pleased to know that the pandemic has had no effect on the pace of dysfunction at the San Mateo County Community College District. The Board of Trustees recently got angry at staff for not coming up with a plan for managing the San Mateo Athletic Center. The fitness facility has been an unparalleled success as a community asset (at a community college, I might add), and as a financial asset to the district, generating $1 million a year in revenue.

www.smdailyjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Mateo County, CA
Local
California Government
San Mateo County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Board#Financial District#College Students#The Board Of Trustees#Ca Ada#Samtrans#District Staff#District Personnel#Board Members#Trustee John Pimentel#Community Members#Public Participation#Kicking Staff#In Person Meetings#Public Comment#Openers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
San Mateo, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Time to solve a ‘good problem’ for public access

It’s a good problem to have. That is the common refrain from officials balancing the additional time needed to accommodate the surging community engagement invited by allowing remote participation in public meetings amid the pandemic. But with legislation proposed to preserve the public’s ability to join meetings virtually even after...
San Mateo, CAclimaterwc.com

Coyote Point fundraising effort aims to install shade shelters, maintain tree health

A fundraising effort aims to make long-overdue improvements to Coyote Point Park in San Mateo, which saw a record number of visitors last year. The San Mateo County Parks Foundation has established the Coyote Point Stewardship Fund to fun shade shelters for beach picnic areas, to maintain a healthy tree canopy and to provide park rangers with tools needed to address increased maintenance demand.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
Millbrae, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Millbrae scopes affordable housing policies

Millbrae officials agreed that urgency is needed to adopt a package of policies, regulations and fees designed to finance and facilitate construction of affordable housing. Members of the Millbrae City Council concurred they should move swiftly to adopt commercial linkage fees, an inclusionary housing policy and other regulations during a meeting Tuesday, May 11.
Redwood City, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Redwood City plans for recovery

Preparing for a long-term recovery out of the pandemic, the Redwood City Council unanimously approved a multipronged approach to ensure businesses, residents and city resources remain successful post-COVID. “It really was just a matter of trying to balance out all of the various community needs which have really been an...
San Mateo County, CAHalf Moon Bay Review

City Council to consider sweeping police reform

Next week, the Half Moon Bay City Council is expected to consider a proposal that would restrict the way San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies enforce the law. However, the sheriff himself finds those restrictions “problematic” and unenforceable. The draft ordinance from two city councilmen would change the way deputies make...
Burlingame, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Another option for Peninsula interchange

The Peninsula Avenue/Highway 101 on- and off-ramps are needed because the potential growth in Burlingame’s old light industrial and commercial areas east of the railroad tracks and 101 from Peninsula Avenue to Millbrae will access 101 via Broadway and Peninsula has the potential of thousands more offices. That is in...
San Mateo County, CAPalo Alto Online

San Mateo County launches COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children 12-15

San Mateo County began offering COVID-19 vaccinations to 12 to 15 year-olds at its Pfizer vaccine clinics on Thursday. The Pfizer vaccine got final approval from the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Wednesday evening, giving clearance for California to begin vaccinating 12 to 15 year-olds after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave its authorization on Monday.
San Francisco, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Watershed access expands in San Mateo County

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission has approved a 6-mile public trail extension project in the Peninsula Watershed area that will improve public hiking options and trail access, adding to the existing Fifield-Cahill Ridge Trail. Called the Southern Skyline Boulevard Ridge Trail Extension Project, the project will create a 6-mile...
San Mateo County, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Vaccines open for children 12-15 in San Mateo County

San Mateo County residents ages 12 and up can now access vaccinations against COVID-19 at all clinics offering Pfizer doses following federal and state approval for the expansion. “Opening vaccine eligibility to residents 12-15 allows another section of our community to be both protected from the disease and less likely...
San Mateo County, CAHalf Moon Bay Review

Coastal Commission approves Medio Bridge replacement

The California Coastal Commission unanimously approved a project to replace the Medio Bridge in Miramar on Friday after a lengthy discussion among commissioners, staff and a litany of Coastside residents. The new bridge is set to be constructed by the end of this year. The current bridge was closed due...
Portola Valley, CAportolavalley.net

Portola Valley Weekly Update May 13

Be Aware of Scams Targeting PG&E Customers as You Race to Meet IRS Tax Deadline. Summer Season Pickleball classes are now available for registration. Older Americans Month Virtual Town Hall - Fighting Back Fraud and Scams. Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program Survey. Join "Communities United" Rally. Midpenisula Open Space District...
Half Moon Bay, CAHalf Moon Bay Review

City pledges to support mental health services

In the wake of widespread protests and dialogue about police reform and mental health issues, the Coastside is getting some new features that advocates say are a step in the right direction to addressing key community problems. The Half Moon Bay City Council last week unanimously approved the Yanira Serrano...
San Mateo County, CAHalf Moon Bay Review

Council will be asked to support meaningful police reform

At last week’s Half Moon Bay City Council meeting, Councilmembers Harvey Rarback and Joaquin Jimenez brought an ordinance on policing policy that I helped them co-write. As a result, those policies will be heard by the entire council for appropriate action at our next City Council meeting on May 18.
San Mateo County, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Caltrain facing budget deficit

Caltrain is facing a $21.2 million deficit in its preliminary 2022 budget due to the pandemic’s effects, with plans to use recently passed federal funding to help cover the deficit. The initial preliminary 2022 budget projects $157.7 million in revenue, with $178.9 million in expenditures, leaving a $21.2 million deficit....
Menlo Park, CAThe Almanac Online

Community briefs: Menlo Park gives $1.2M grant to Habitat for Humanity; a pandemic twist on Bike to Work Day; Mental Health Awareness Month events

Menlo Park OKs $1.2 million grant to Habitat for Humanity. The Menlo Park City Council voted unanimously May 11 to approve a $1.2 million grant to Habitat for Humanity to support a project to help 20 owners of Belle Haven homes with safety-related home rehabilitation projects, such as roof or window replacements, plumbing and electrical fixes, or insulation projects over the next three years. The funds come from the city's Below Market Rate housing fund.