Memphis, TN

Baker Donelson’s Bruce McMullen, the Former Top Lawyer for the City of Memphis, Ponders the Return-to-the-Office Balancing Act

By Ross Todd
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManaging the back-to-the-office transition is currently front-of-mind for Baker Donelson commercial litigator Bruce McMullen. McMullen, who was recently named managing shareholder of the Am Law 100 firm’s two Memphis, Tennessee, offices, says that he’s spent a lot of time recently thinking about how to strike the right balance between providing employees flexibility in how and where they work while recreating the stop-by-the-office, cross-paths-in-the-hallway firm culture that was the norm before the pandemic.

