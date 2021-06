We have come to the end of not only another academic year, but also the end of another student government administration. As student body president, I have been so fortunate to lead a team of outstanding student leaders, from different backgrounds and even different continents. Together, as a student body, we have successfully returned to campus during a global pandemic, and showed our compassion for one another's health and well-being every step of the way. On top of that, we have enjoyed an active academic year, remaining engaged and social and full of Newberry pride.