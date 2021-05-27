Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Good News: A Lemonade Stand, a Lottery Win, and a Pandemic Silver Lining

1069morefm.com
 5 days ago

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds. 1. A five-year-old girl in Kentucky started selling lemonade to buy a toy for her brother, who’s in the hospital. Then word got out, a bunch of cops and firefighters swung by, and she made over $1,300. So now she says she might buy him THREE toys.

www.1069morefm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemonade#Lottery Ticket#College Kids#Washington University#Lining#Silver#Stand#Toys#Selling#Meals#Parents#St Louis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
Related
Lotteryowensbororadio.com

Lottery Sales Booming During Pandemic

Lottery sales in Kentucky are higher than they have ever been. Officials revealed during their recent board of directors meeting that sales are nearly 40-percent higher this fiscal year compared to a year ago. Sales have topped one-point-three-billion dollars between July 2020 and April 2021. Scratch-off tickets and the internet have accounted for most of the boost in sales.
Wisconsin State101 WIXX

1:45 Feel Good Stories: Honesty Leads To Huge Lottery Win / Wisconsin Boy Donates Stuffed Animals For Birthday

1. A woman in Massachusetts forgot to scratch the last number on a lottery ticket, and threw it in the store’s trash because she thought it was worthless. But then one of the owners found it . . . realized it hit for a MILLION BUCKS . . . and gave it back to her. The woman, who was a regular at the store, broke down in tears when given the winning ticket back.
Saint Helens, ORthechronicleonline.com

Lemonade Stand: Grab a cool drink along 3rd Street

Two St. Helens children are carrying on an American summertime tradition in their neighborhood. Karley Siemienczuk, 11, and her sister Cedar Siemienczuk, 1, are selling lemonade, bananas, cookies, granola bars and more at their homemade lemonade stand in the 400 block of S. 3rd Street in St. Helens. When asked...
Lotterysouthcarolinapublicradio.org

What to Do if You Win the Lottery

Millions of lottery tickets are sold in the United States every day, and thousands are sold in South Carolina. Every few days, someone somewhere wins a lot of money, sometimes millions, or even hundreds of millions of dollars. It won’t happen to most folks, but it does happen. According to...
Richmond County, GAWRDW-TV

Local lemonade stand run by kids gets some sweet success

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On a hot summer day, what’s more refreshing than a glass lemonade?. You might remember, we told you about a local family who has been serving homemade lemonade from their yard for about five years now. If you’re coming down Old Savannah Road, you may hear...
Public HealthPosted by
Kiplinger

COVID’s Silver Lining: A Calmer Life

Who: Aimee Foster, with husband Barrett, son George and daughter Elizabeth. What: Left Burlingame, Calif., during the pandemic and moved to Cape Cod. Why did you decide to move to Cape Cod from the Bay Area? My husband and I moved out to California about 16 years ago for work. He’s in the tech industry, and I’m in financial services. Burlingame is just south of San Francisco, and we loved the Bay Area, but we missed the East Coast because that’s where we are both from. My husband’s family has lived in this town since around 1700, and before the pandemic, we had bought a second home here that we intended to retire to when the kids finished school. We always imagined it would be nice to move here, but we never thought it could happen while we were working. Then COVID happened, and my husband and I were both working remotely.
Abingdon, MDwmar2news

Abingdon girl opens lemonade stand with special purpose

ABINGDON, HARFORD COUNTY — A little girl in Abingdon has opened a lemonade stand with a special purpose. Ireland Edwards, 6, is donating proceeds from every cup sold to a fireman with cancer that her father works with. She plans to raise money for the Eagles Autism Challenge this summer.
Rockport, TXRockport Pilot

Kids! Try your entrepreneurial skills with a lemonade stand

The Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce (RFCC) is sponsoring its “Build-A-Stand” Day for Lemonade Day once again, after a successful operation last year. The event, designed to help develop entrepreneurship in kids, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12 in the empty lot across from Taco Bell (1502 Business SH 35).
Temple, PAtemple.edu

Discovering a silver lining

Morgan Rollins came to Temple with a clear plan: study bioengineering and play Division I soccer. And that’s what she did until a series of injuries forced her to step away from soccer. But she turned disappointment into inspiration by founding a club that aims to help others overcome their injuries.
Agriculturewgxa.tv

COVID provides silver lining for outdoors industry

WETUMPKA, Ala. — Everyone is quick to say they wish it had never happened. However, people in the outdoors industry admit there has been a silver-lining to the COVID pandemic. Gary Dollahon is the owner of Dollahon PR based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For years his company has represented some of...
South San Francisco, CAeverythingsouthcity.com

SSF Police Ditch Donuts for Kids Neighborhood Lemonade Stand

There are far too many jokes out there about police officers taking breaks for coffee and donuts so it was refreshing to see this on our South San Francisco Police Department FB page. This simple act, of one of our officers taking the time to encourage and interact with some of our youngest neighbors, will be a proud memory they will hold for a lifetime.