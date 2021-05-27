Good News: A Lemonade Stand, a Lottery Win, and a Pandemic Silver Lining

Who: Aimee Foster, with husband Barrett, son George and daughter Elizabeth. What: Left Burlingame, Calif., during the pandemic and moved to Cape Cod. Why did you decide to move to Cape Cod from the Bay Area? My husband and I moved out to California about 16 years ago for work. He’s in the tech industry, and I’m in financial services. Burlingame is just south of San Francisco, and we loved the Bay Area, but we missed the East Coast because that’s where we are both from. My husband’s family has lived in this town since around 1700, and before the pandemic, we had bought a second home here that we intended to retire to when the kids finished school. We always imagined it would be nice to move here, but we never thought it could happen while we were working. Then COVID happened, and my husband and I were both working remotely.