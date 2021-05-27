Five Random Facts for Thursday

Just when I thought there was little chance left this spring for a really big walleye, boom goes the thump on a jig and presto, a 33 inch monster Missouri River walleye!. The one thing this last string of big post spawn walleyes has taught me, is never count a big fish in the system out of the equation. It’s my fifth walleye between 32 and 34 inches long! If I ever had any doubt as to if the state record walleye could still fall in the near future, it has since been erased. I predict that the state record will fall once again, either late this fall or early next spring. The number of 26-inch walleyes and up in the Missouri River system right now is beyond crazy. These big girls will drift back into the depths of the sunken cottonwood trees and feed all summer long on freshwater herring and smelt. Both forages are like steroids to walleyes.