Atlantic defeats Missouri Valley in High School Softball

(Missouri Valley) 5th rated Atlantic extends their record to 2-0 with a 13-2 win in five innings over Missouri Valley in High School softball at Missouri Valley on Wednesday evening. The Trojans victory comes on the heels of a 6-0 shut out over Lenox in the season opener on Monday.

Coach Hinzmann says his ball club showed more patience at the plate.

Kennedy Goergen picked up the win for the Trojans. The senior allowed two runs on seven hits, struck out four batters and didn’t give up a walk.

Hinzmann says the Trojans played air-tight defense.

Alyssa Derby led Atlantic at the plate. The senior went 3-4, including a three-run homer in the third inning. Lauren Nicholas was two-for-four with a two-run homer and a double, and Jada Jensen went two-for-four with two RBI.

The Trojans travel to Denison tonight. The game starts at 5:30. We will have the broadcast on 95.7 FM.