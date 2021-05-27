Cancel
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic defeats Missouri Valley in High School Softball

By Tom Robinson
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iRXJ_0aDAWVxR00

(Missouri Valley) 5th rated Atlantic extends their record to 2-0 with a 13-2 win in five innings over Missouri Valley in High School softball at Missouri Valley on Wednesday evening. The Trojans victory comes on the heels of a 6-0 shut out over Lenox in the season opener on Monday.

Coach Hinzmann says his ball club showed more patience at the plate.

Kennedy Goergen picked up the win for the Trojans. The senior allowed two runs on seven hits, struck out four batters and didn’t give up a walk.

Hinzmann says the Trojans played air-tight defense.

Alyssa Derby led Atlantic at the plate. The senior went 3-4, including a three-run homer in the third inning. Lauren Nicholas was two-for-four with a two-run homer and a double, and Jada Jensen went two-for-four with two RBI.

The Trojans travel to Denison tonight. The game starts at 5:30. We will have the broadcast on 95.7 FM.

Atlantic, IA
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Sweeps Clarinda in Softball Doubleheader

(Clarinda) The Atlantic softball team took two from Clarinda in a doubleheader at Clarinda on Tuesday. The Trojans won the first game 17-0 and topped the Cardinals 14-0 in the nightcap. Olivia Engler pitched a three-hit shutout in the first contest and walked one batter. Kennedy Goergen tossed a one-hitter...
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic and Clarinda Split in Baseball Doubleheader

(Clarinda) Atlantic and Clarinda split in a baseball doubleheader at Clarinda on Tuesday night. The Trojans won the first game 9-7 and the Cardinals won the nightcap 13-3. In the first game, Lane Nelson pitched 3 and 2/3 innings giving up two earned runs, Garrett McLaren and Wyatt Redinbaugh each pitched 1 and 2/3 innings and allowed two earned runs each.
Nodaway, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Team chemistry helps lift Nodaway Valley softball

(Greenfield) Nodaway Valley softball coach Abbey Queck has seen a strong start from her team. Coach Queck says chemistry has been a big bright spot so far. “On and off the field they are cheering for each other. They are so excited. We have a lot of girls in different positions and they are helping each other out and asking questions. I would say team chemistry is my favorite thing right now.”
College SportsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

College Sports Weekly Recap (5/23-5/29)

Qualified for the NCAA Championships as a member of Iowa’s 4X100 relay with a 10th place finish at the NCAA Regionals. Travis Petersen (Atlantic), Missouri Southern track. Earned all-American honors with 5th place Hammer throw at the Division II national meet at 67.33 meters. Rebekah Topham (Griswold), Wichita State Track.
Audubon, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Solid pitching will help keep Audubon baseball competitive in 2021

(Audubon) Audubon has the pieces in place to field a contending baseball team this season. With plenty of key personnel returning, coach Matt Wilder is looking forward to the opportunities for his squad this summer. “I’m really excited about it. We have a good core group of guys that are back. We did lose a little bit from last year, but I think the talent we have coming back and the upperclassmen that we have, we have a really good solid group so I’m really excited about it.”
BaseballPosted by
Western Iowa Today

ACGC baseball features a lot of returning experience

(Guthrie Center) ACGC graduated just one senior off of their baseball team from last year. With so many returning starters, coach Taylor Morris is optimistic about what lies ahead. “We return almost everybody with another year of experience which is always beneficial as guys get get physically more mature.” Morris says, “Guys are hitting the ball harder and making throws across the infield and getting more velocity on the mound. Things are looking up.”
BaseballPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Potent lineup and strong pitching give CAM high hopes this baseball season

(Anita) CAM baseball has finished at least 12 games above .500 for five consecutive years. The Cougars once again look to be among the top teams in the area. CAM coach Dan Daugherty says the key to success this season will be getting their newcomers up to speed. The Cougars have a handful of veterans with above average talent. “The middle of our lineup should be solid with Joe and Lane and Colby and Cade. Connor McKee is doing a good job leading off and then Ethan Follmann has been doing some catching and doing a good job. The rest of them are young freshmen and sophomores Seth Hensley, Jack Follmann, Brody Paulsen, and Sam Foreman. Those guys have been doing well. They are just going to keep improving.
High SchoolPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Riverside Community School District Hall of Fame-Class of 2021

(Oakland) The Riverside Community School District announces their Hall of Fame – Class of 2021. *Wylie Dewan Busse-Distinguished Graduate-Oakland Class of 1957. *Delbert (Bert) Bailey-Distinguished Graduate-Oakland Class of 1979. *David Weaver- Distinguished Graduate-Oakland Class of 1984. *Mike Osborn- Distinguished Graduate-Carson-Macedonia Class of 1989. *Maryann D’Angelo-Distinguished Graduate-Oakland Class of 1992. *Stacey...
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

Grant Sturm latest Trojan athlete who's Simpson-bound

ATLANTIC – It's a busy time of the year for Grant Sturm. In addition to getting ready for graduation from Atlantic High School, he's preparing for the state doubles tennis tournament with his brother, Ethan. Baseball season is fast approaching. And, he's been recognized by the community, both with scholarships, his church and in other ways.
Atlantic, IAkmaland.com

KMAland Boys Tennis (5/15): Atlantic and Kuemper advance

(KMAland) -- Atlantic and Kuemper advanced out of the preliminary substate round in Saturday's KMAland boys tennis action. Check out the full rundown below. 1S (ATL): Grant Sturm def. Kade Hutchings (6-3, 6-2) 2S (ATL): Ethan Sturm def. Gabe Fuller (6-1, 6-1) 3S (SWV): Adam Timmerman def. Bodie Johnson (6-1,...
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

PREP SOCCER: Trojan girls get 4-0 win over Denison

ATLANTIC – A workmanlike effort was enough for the Atlantic girls' soccer team to beat Denison-Schleswig 4-0 Friday night at the Trojan Bowl. Jada Jensen and Lindley Eblen each had a pair of goals, and Eblen, Aubrey Guyer and Nellie Grooms each had an assist. Grooms had four saves to preserve the shutout.
Denison, IAswiowanewssource.com

PREP SOCCER: Trojan boys lose to Monarchs

DENISON – A rough week for the Atlantic boys’ soccer team came to an end Friday night with a 10-0 loss, the third such mercy-rule loss in a row, this time against Denison-Schleswig. The Trojans trailed just 3-0 at halftime but gave up seven second-half goals for the game to...
Iowa State101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Boy’s Tennis Team advance to Class 1A Sweet Sixteen: Atlantic Girl’s Team Fall Short to Red Oak

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Boy’s Tennis team advances to the Sweet 16 in the Class 1A postseason tournament with a 5-4 win over Southwest Valley on Saturday in Atlantic. Atlantic Head Coach Mike McDermott says the match came down to the doubles division. “Our top two Grant Sturm and Ethan Sturm both won their singles matches and paired up and got a victory for us in doubles,” said Coach McDermott. “Bodie Johnson and Dayton Templeton had some tough matches and lost in a tie-break, and it came down to our five and six players Bryan York and Hunter Weppler. Hunter was the key match of the day in singles and he turned around got us a doubles victory along with Bryan York.”