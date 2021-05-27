Cancel
Columbus, NE

WATCH NOW: Columbus Cancer Care Foundation preparing to celebrate survivors, caregivers

By Andrew Kiser
Columbus Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the COVID-19 pandemic, cancer patients, survivors and caregivers have all experienced extreme isolation, said Dr. Joan Keit of Columbus Cancer Care. “It’s been a really difficult year,” Keit said. “I think a lot of people feel isolated this year, especially people with cancer because they’re immune-compromised. They have had to be very careful about staying home, social distancing and not socializing as much.”

