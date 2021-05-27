Cancel
'Your Time to Thrive’ Is Fighting the Burnout Epidemic One Teeny, Tiny Step at a Time

Cover picture for the articleArianna Huffington is living her best life. The secret? Sleep. “I pick a time at the end of the day where I turn off my phone and leave it outside the bedroom,” she says. “Having a good night of rest is essential for me to start fresh in the morning.” After realizing shut-eye was a gateway to overall well-being, the cofounder of The Huffington Post started Thrive Global, a media consultancy that’s been helping individuals, companies, and communities change the way they think about work and life since 2016. Published by Thrive Global and written by the company’s head of content and former Women’s Health, Cosmopolitan, and Glamour editor Marina Khidekel, the new book takes that mission one step further. Eschewing faddish fixes and productivity hacks, Your Time to Thrive offers a practical, research-backed blueprint for realistic habit change.

