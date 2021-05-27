Cancel
Devex Newswire: The potential financial backlash for Belarus

By William Worley
Cover picture for the articleWill there be further consequences for Belarus’ decision to ground a flight and arrest two of its passengers? Right now, the answer is ... maybe. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will review all of its projects in Belarus after shareholders raised concerns over the government’s decision last Sunday to force a Ryanair flight to land in Minsk so authorities could detain journalist Roman Protasevich and his partner Sofia Sapega.

