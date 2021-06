October 23rd Party will Feature Jamie Jones, The Blessed Madonna, Richy Ahmed, Adam Beyer, Deborah de Luca and more. The world's most famous club today serves up real hope and positivity for music lovers everywhere with full details of the irresistible Amnesia Closing Party on October 23rd. The multi-roomed spectacular will offer something for Amnesia fans of all ages with superstar residents old and new next to iconic headliners. The essential line-up includes Jamie Jones, The Blessed Madonna, Adam Beyer, Alfredo, Young Marco, Jayda G, Deborah de Luca, Marco Faraone, Cuartero, Mar-T & Caal, Sidney Charles & Seb Zito and many more.