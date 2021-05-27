Why Guatemala's COVID-19 vaccination campaign is so slow
GUATEMALA CITY — Nearly three months after receiving its first vaccine shipment, Guatemala has fully inoculated less than .2% of its estimated 18 million citizens against COVID-19. A confluence of factors — some that the country can control and some it cannot — have led Guatemala to have one of the slowest vaccination rates in Central America. The global squeeze on vaccine supply, domestic regulations, and logistical and budgetary hurdles all mean much of the population is unlikely to receive a shot anytime soon.www.devex.com