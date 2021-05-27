Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Sri Lankan Buddhists perform religious rites at home for Vesak

By EDITORIALS
la-croix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurani Madhu Attapattu, a mother of three, has decided to participate in guided meditation sessions, chanting, prayers and online activities during the Vesak festival in Sri Lanka. "Devotees spend the day reciting hymns and listening to sermons about the life of Lord Buddha, his teachings and principles. They dress in...

international.la-croix.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Sri Lanka#Religious Values#Social Values#Sri Lankan Buddhists#Christians#Catholics#Sangha#Covid#Vesak Day#Vesak Zones#Vesak Lanterns#Buddhist Monks#Religious Observances#Devotees#Temples#Spiritual Values#Prayers#Sermons#Blessings#Colombo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Sri Lanka
News Break
Meditation
Related
Religionstaradvertiser.com

Buddhists take leaps of faith during pandemic

TOKYO >> Buddhist monk Shinsui Kobayashi learned the hard way that during a pandemic, what’s good for the soul is not necessarily good for the body. Upon hearing in January that a fellow monk had tested positive for COVID-19, the head priest of Kokunji temple in Fukuoka immediately closed the temple. He shared the news on Kokunji’s website, contacted the local health center and hired a cleaning specialist. He had been exposed while chanted sutras with his stricken colleague. In total, Kobayashi and six others affiliated with the temple were infected.
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The Buddhist Tradition of Being Buried Alive

A Japanese Buddist monk who went through the ritual of Sokushinbutsu, becoming the guardian of the shrine his body is kept withinAll Things Interesting. The origin of Buddhism comes from India about 3,000 years ago, although many historians have different arguments. This religion started to spread around Asia in the last 2,000 years, with the religion being influenced by different Asian cultures. This religion may differ a bit from country to country, but the main belief is that all life forms are sacred, from the smallest insect to the biggest tree in the world, so they must be protected.
ReligionKTEN.com

Wisdom from the Buddhist Monks for People Struggling with Addiction

Originally Posted On: How You Can Use Ancient Buddhist Principles for Healing and Recovery (jameshaggertyrecovery.com) Living in active addiction can be exhausting and stressful. However, living out the steps while getting clean and working a program with a goal of long-term recovery is no walk in the park, either. To help, 12 Step programs like AA and NA incorporate the concept of a Higher Power as a way to develop an understanding of each step. People who do not formally follow the 12 Steps and for those that do may discover their own way of leaning on a defined Higher Power in their journey to recovery.
ReligionPosted by
95.3 The Bear

Meditate with a Buddhist Monk in Your Alabama Home for Only $14

If you like “one-of-a-kind activities,” then an Online Airbnb Experience is for you. There are tons of different experiences that you can try; most are super affordable. To start your quest for an Airbnb Experience, sign up for an Airbnb account. Once you have completed those steps, you can start searching. At the top of the page, in the “start your search” field, type in your area of interest.
Religiondalailama.com

His Holiness the Dalai Lama's Message for Buddha Purnima / Vesak

On this auspicious occasion, when we commemorate the Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and entering into Mahaparinirvana, I offer my greetings to fellow Buddhists all over the world. Buddha Shakyamuni took birth as a prince of the Shakya clan in ancient India about 2600 years ago. The Pali and Sanskrit Traditions declare...
ReligionHerald-Press

RELIGIOUS COLUMN: Prayers

D. L. Moody wrote “I had rather know how to pray than how to preach, the Lord Jesus never taught his disciples how to preach, but rather, how to pray”. Several old and wise men of God have told me over the years “preaching is easy when you love God and know your bible; it’s praying that often eludes us”. I have seen that is right. Isaiah 59 tells us “Behold, the Lord’s hand is not shortened, that it cannot save; neither his ear heavy that it cannot hear: But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear. [Isaiah 59:1-2] From this it is clear that the physical consequence of our sins bleeds over into our spiritual life and impacts our prayers and sanctification. We know this is the case for we see how that great men of God in the bible have sought God’s intercession by first repenting of their own sins and the sins of the people. Take for example one of my favorite verses from Daniel chapter 9 vs 16 where the bible records Daniel praying “O Lord, according to all thy righteousness, I beseech thee, let thine anger be turned away from thy city Jerusalem, thy holy mountain: because for our sins, and for the iniquities of our fathers, Jerusalem and thy people are become a reproach to all that are about us. 17 Now therefore, O our God, hear the prayer of thy servant, and his supplications, and cause thy face to shine upon thy sanctuary that is desolate, for the Lord's sake. 18 O my God, incline thine ear, and hear; open thine eyes, and behold our desolations, and the city which is called by thy name: for we do not present our supplications before thee for our righteousnesses, but for thy great mercies”. I wish I had something to trade for God’s mercies. I wish I had some work which I might offer in trade for God’s goodness when I call on his name in prayer. But the reality is that I have learned, like Paul said in [Romans 7] “For I know that in me (that is, in my flesh,) dwelleth no good thing: for to will is present with me; but…” and like Paul I have learned that all I can do is cast myself upon the mercy of my Great and Terrible God and ask my petitions in his mercy. As it should, this Christ centered prayer puts the glory of answered prayer upon Christ rather than man. For instance: take the lame man in Acts 3:1-6 who, after Peter and John prayed for him in the name of Christ, he was healed and leaped and praised God! When the people were amazed and turned to Peter and John, Peter said [Acts 3:12] “Ye men of Israel, why marvel ye at this? Or why look ye so earnestly on us, as though by our own power or holiness we had made this man to walk?” Notice that wording carefully, it wasn’t by Peter and John’s power NOR by their own holiness that God’s mercy was obtained but by God’s glorifying his son and thereby Peter and John trusted God’s mercy for this answered prayer. So let us strive to live as Christlike as is possible, sanctifying ourselves in heart and mind and let us trust in God’s mercies and not our own power or holiness for our prayers. Calvary Baptist Church welcomes you to come and be a part of the family of God with us. Calvarybcpalestine.com 903-729-5924.
Religiontheedgemarkets.com

Covid lockdown: Stricter congregational prayers SOPs at mosques, suraus

KUALA LUMPUR (May 31): In line with the implementation of the full Movement Control Order (MCO), from Tuesday (June 1) until June 14, religious authorities in several states have issued the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for congregational Friday and daily obligatory prayers at mosques and suraus. The SOPs issued allow...
Memphis, TNrhodes.edu

Prof. Brooke Schedneck Spotlights Buddhist Temples of Northern Thailand in New Book

Assistant Professor of Religious Studies Dr. Brooke Schedneck’s latest book is a monograph with the University of Washington Press titled Religious Tourism in Northern Thailand: Encounters with Buddhist Monks. Schedneck, having lived for eight years in Chiang Mai, a city of important cultural influence in Thailand, is an expert in this region. The book is based on her in-depth research into tourism, urbanization, and education as important factors transforming Chiang Mai’s temples.
ReligionPrime Minister of Canada

Statement by the Prime Minister on Vesak

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Vesak:. “Today, we join Buddhists in Canada and around the world to celebrate Vesak. Also known as Buddha Day, this important festival for the faith, commemorates the life, enlightenment, and passing of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. “Most...
ReligionBig Think

Does quantum mechanics favor Buddhist philosophy?

Quantum mechanics is so weird that it has challenged scientists and philosophers to divine some greater insights about the nature of reality. One attempt is known as the Copenhagen interpretation, and some believe that this interpretation lends itself to a Buddhist worldview. Even though I'm a Buddhist, I reject the...
Worldpersiadigest.com

Pope: Chinese Christians are united more than ever in love and faith

In a salutation, at the conclusion of Regina Quelly, Francis recalls that the faithful in China, tomorrow, Monday May 24, celebrate the feast of the Blessed Virgin Mary to help Christians and the “Heavenly Shepherd of their great,” revered country “with a special dedication at the Shishan Shrine in Shanghai,” as the Pope explains, Christian families diligently evoke it in the experiences and hopes of everyday life:
Religionkashmirdespatch.com

Mufti Nazir Ahmad Delivers Online Lecture on ‘Pandemic and Islam

Srinagar, May 30: Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi from Darul Ulum Rahimiyah Bandipora delivered an online lecture on the topic ‘Pandemic and Islam’ to the students and scholars of Departments’ of Religious Studies and Politics and Governance. Addressing the students and faculty members, Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi, as per a varsity...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Answering the ‘divine call’ a rite of passage for young Mormons

Standing in front of family and friends in a coat and tie on a Tuesday evening late last month, Jacob Epperson cradled a cell phone that held news of his future. In it was an email he’s been looking forward to getting for a long time — a letter from the president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that would tell the teenager where he is being sent as a volunteer missionary for the next two years.
SocietyAntiwar.com

The Art of Political Self-Sacrifice

Throughout history, various communities have wondered how to fight back against overwhelming force. Those in control are the masters of war and encourage physical opposition to themselves. They cannot be conquered by traditional physical nor democratic means. In such cases only the unexpected can upset meticulous planning. One strategy that...
Advocacyshethepeople.tv

Vietnamese Buddhist Monk Donated Two Inverters For Oxygen Concentrators In UP

A Vietnamese Buddhist monk that once studied in India donated two inverters for oxygen concentrators in Uttar Pradesh. Vietnamese Buddhist monk Bhikkhuni Nguyen Thi Sau donated two inverters for two government-run health centres in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. They were donated to the primary health centres in the Rabupura and Jehangirpur region of Greater Noida. The inverters will serve as a power backup for the oxygen concentrators, which run on a power supply.
RetailHouston Chronicle

Kithul is Sri Lanka's 'syrup with a funk.' One entrepreneur wants to bring it to the world.

In Sri Lanka's Kalutara District, once Chaminda Ruwankumara sees that a palm tree's flower is mature, he prepares to climb. He tucks a knife secured in a sheath into the back of his shorts, hangs a pot from the knife's handle, and makes his way 25 to 40 feet up a makeshift wooden ladder wrapped around the tree. Ruwankumara then cuts the flower, collects its sweet sap and climbs back down. He does this up to three times a day.
MinoritiesDouglas County Sentinel

Howard: Come meet your Muslim neighbor

In this space over the past two weeks, you’ve imaginarily “traveled” through your neighborhood and met your Asian and LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer) American neighbors. This week we continue, this time to meet your Muslim neighbor. But first, you know the paper and pencil drill — jot down...