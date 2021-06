Sony’s Playstation 5 is practically flying off the shelves in the COVID-19 pandemic. The gaming console has been perpetually out of stock at most retailers. The company’s analysis of the first five months of sales shows that the new generation Playstation has been able to attract significantly more customers since its launch in November than its predecessor could after its release in 2013. PS5 owners are also more engaged than PS4 owners were seven years ago. In the fifth month after the release, they gamed more than 51 hours on average compared to PS4 owners who only gamed for around 35 hours in March 2014, also five months after the older console’s release date.