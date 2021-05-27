Nikki Haley, former ambassador and governor, gives Gov. Kim Reynolds an early reelection endorsement
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has yet to formally announce her reelection campaign, but she's already getting a boost from former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Haley, who is also the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, announced Thursday she is endorsing Reynolds in 2022 and will headline a Reynolds event next month in Iowa. Haley also will be helping Reynolds with digital fundraising, Haley's office said.www.thehawkeye.com