Des Moines, IA

Nikki Haley, former ambassador and governor, gives Gov. Kim Reynolds an early reelection endorsement

Hawk Eye
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has yet to formally announce her reelection campaign, but she's already getting a boost from former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Haley, who is also the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, announced Thursday she is endorsing Reynolds in 2022 and will headline a Reynolds event next month in Iowa. Haley also will be helping Reynolds with digital fundraising, Haley's office said.

www.thehawkeye.com
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
State
South Dakota State
City
Des Moines, IA
Kim Reynolds
Kristi Noem
Joni Ernst
Nikki Haley
Mike Pompeo
#Iowa Democrats#Election#State President#Presidential Campaign#Fundraising#The United Nations#The Des Moines Register#Lincoln Dinner#Ambassador#Re Election#Iowa Republicans#National Democrats#State Mike Pompeo#Governors#Presidential Aspirants#July
