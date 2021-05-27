They did it!
Lakeland School of Walworth County graduates for this year include, from the left: Logan Fierst, Nicholas Mahanna, Adam Sarnowski, Kristin DeMint, Stephen Ajamian, Dameon Monsanto, Jaden Fisher, Hannah Reed, Noah Behling, Lucas Heidenreich and Justin Zheng. Members of the group not pictured are: Dominick Antol, Jimmy Gomez and Sierra LaBrie. A special ceremony celebrating the students’ accomplishments will be held Wednesday, June 2, at Lakeland School in Elkhorn. (Submitted photo)mywalworthcounty.com