The Business of Screenwriting: Everything You Wanted to Know About Specs

For more than a decade, Shannon Kook has been sharing his acting skills with the world. He made his first on-screen appearance in 2009 and got his first big break the following year. Shannon’s work has reached countless people and his natural ability to entertain has proven to be an invaluable asset. No matter the genre or the character, Shannon knows exactly how to put on a good show. Most people will recognize him from his role in shows like The 100 and Nancy Drew. Shannon will also have a role in the upcoming scary movie The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It which is set to be released in 2021. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Shannon Kook.