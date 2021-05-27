The Business of Screenwriting: Everything You Wanted to Know About Specs

M.O.D.O.K. has been a villain in Marvel Comics for over 50 years, with his origins starting off in "Tales of Suspense" with Captain America. M.O.D.O.K. was later featured with Iron Man, the Hulk, Captain Marvel, and other Avengers from Marvel. Even though he hasn't made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), his new show on Hulu, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., is sure to satisfy Marvel fans. Co-created by stand up comedian Patton Oswalt (Pixar's Ratatouille) and Jordan Blum (American Dad), the Hulu show, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., is stylized by the team behind Robot Chicken and will be voiced by Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation, Sonic), Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Robocop), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn 99), and Wendi Mclendon - Covey (Bridesmaids, Reno 911!) So, Who is M.O.D.O.K.? Well, everything you need to know about M.O.D.O.K. and his origins in Marvel Comics is right here on IGN.