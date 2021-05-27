Cancel
Video Games

'The Simpsons Hit And Run' Is The Most In-Demand Remaster By Far, Study Finds

By Ewan Moore
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You probably don't need me to tell you that The Simpsons Hit And Run is a rather popular video game. Released way back in 2003, developer Radical Entertainment managed to release what is still regarded as one of the greatest licensed games of all time, and it's all down to one simple premise: The Simpsons does Grand Theft Auto.

Tony Hawk
Tony Hawk
Homer
Homer
#Hit And Run#The Simpsons#Classic Simpsons#Classic Games#Show Time#Metal Gear Solid#Red Dead Redemption#Simpsons Hit Run#Ea#Simpsons Games#Classic Titles#Open World#Gamers#Hardcore#Next Gen Hardware#Moments#Lovers#Uk Retailer Game#Wearable Outfits#San Andreas
