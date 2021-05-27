Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sarah Kerrigan's Voice Actor In Starcraft 2 Is Gorgeous In Real Life

By Brittany Alva
looper.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOftentimes, characters in video games can feel like so much more than just pixels on a screen, and for good reason. Behind the scenes, there are people who spend a lot of time crafting characters so that they can feel as realistic as possible. Among those indispensable people are the voice actors who bring these characters to life. In the case of "StarCraft 2," players may be surprised to learn that Sarah Kerrigan's voice actor is a bombshell in real life.

www.looper.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tricia Helfer
Person
Ralph Lauren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Actors#S Voice#Starcraft#Starcraft#Screen Time#Classic Games#Chanel#Csi#Television Audiences#Blades#Anti Cruelty Campaigns#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Video Gamesnerdsandbeyond.com

It’s a Me! – Mario Voice Actor Charles Martinet Heads to FanExpo Dallas

Video game fans rejoice! FanExpo Dallas has announced their first gaming guest: the voice of Mario himself, Charles Martinet. Charles Martinet is an American actor and voice actor, best known for voicing Mario in the Super Mario video game series. He has been the man behind the title character of Nintendo’s flagship franchise since 1990, but has also voiced other series characters, including Baby Mario, Luigi, Baby Luigi, Wario, Waluigi and Toadsworth. The man is truly the voice of the Mario universe!
MusicTMZ.com

'The Little Mermaid' Sebastian Voice Actor, Samuel E. Wright, Dead at 74

Samuel E. Wright -- known by millions as the voice of Sebastian the crab in "The Little Mermaid" -- has died ... TMZ has learned. Wright's hometown of Montgomery, New York broke the sad news on Facebook, saying ... "Sam was an inspiration to us all and along with his family established the Hudson Valley Conservatory."
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Did Star Wars actors Hayden Christensen and Natalie Portman date in real life?

Everyone dedicated to a fandom knows far too well that we tend to take our ships very seriously at times. No, I’m not talking about a starship from a galaxy far, far, away, but rather a romantic relationship that’s popular in a movie or TV show franchise. Star Wars fans should know people are very passionate about the pairings throughout the films, whether it be Kylo Ren and Rey or Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala.
CelebritiesFox News

Matthew Perry: A look back at the ups-and-downs of the 'Friends' actor's life

In the 1990s, Matthew Perry was one of the biggest actors on television thanks to his role in "Friends." Though he was a lauded figure in Hollywood, the star, now 51, was also known for struggling with substance abuse during the peak of his fame – so much so that he’s said he has no memory of filming certain episodes of the hit sitcom.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Biomutant: Who the Narrator Voice Actor Is

You’re going to hear a lot of the narrator in Biomutant by default. He’ll help you ‘translate’ the gibberish spoken by the various animal NPCs you meet on your adventure to save the Tree of Life, and he’ll even come out with a witty comment to fill the silence as you’re traveling around the world. If, like us, you found the Biomutant narrator’s voice to sound incredibly familiar, you may be wondering who the voice actor responsible is.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Paul Soles Dies, Spider-Man and Hermey the Elf Voice Actor Was 90

Veteran voice actor Paul Soles has passed away. With a career spanning seven decades, a couple of Soles' most famous voice roles include playing Peter Parker in the original Spider-Man cartoon series from the 1960s, as well as Rudolph's pal Hermey the Elf in the 1964 special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Sadly, Soles' agent Angela Wright announced on Facebook that the actor died on May 26 at the age of 90.
Worldallkpop.com

Actor Baek Sung Hyun to make drama comeback in season 4 of tvN's 'Voice'

Actor Baek Sung Hyun will be making a comeback to dramas in season 4 of tvN's 'Voice'. On May 18, reports revealed Baek Sung Hyun will be playing the role of Shim Dae Sik in the upcoming series, which will also mark his first project since he was discharged from his mandatory military service in 2019. Shim Dae Sik is described as a junior at the National Police Agency, who plays an unexpected character who drives tension in the story.
MusicThe New Yorker

How Olivia Rodrigo Became Pop’s Brightest New Star

“Nini and I are very similar,” Olivia Rodrigo said. “She writes songs about boys and puts them on social media, and that’s totally something that I do in my real life.” Rodrigo was sitting in front of a mixing board, talking about the character she plays on television and the complicated ways in which her life and her art tend to resemble each other. It was 2019, and she was being interviewed in a Disney Channel program with a suitably recursive name: “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special,” a promotional vehicle (“The Special”) for her television show (“The Series”), which was about a bunch of students mounting a stage production (“The Musical”) of a popular Disney Channel movie from the two-thousands (“High School Musical”). Later in the special, cameras captured the show’s producer telling Rodrigo and her co-star, Joshua Bassett, that a duet they had written was going to be included in a future episode. “You guys have your song chosen, and it’s called ‘Just for a Moment.’ It’s going to be a giant hit,” he told them, and they shrieked with gratitude.
MoviesDeadline

Sarah Paulson On ‘Ratched’, ‘American Horror Story’, O.J. And More – The Actor’s Side

From Sarah Paulson’s extraordinary run of characters and numerous Emmy nominations on American Horror Story to her current collaboration with AHS creator Ryan Murphy on Ratched, it is clear the star and producer have a unique connection that has resulted in critical acclaim, Emmys — her Marcia Clark in Murphy’s American Crime Story being proof of that — and some great television moments.
Entertainmentpsiloveyou.xyz

A Gorgeous Life

Early this morning, because she was always one of those get-up-early kind of people, my friend went to teach the angels how to dance. I know she is laughing now, feeling like herself again for the first time in over two years, the length of time she fought against a relentless disease. Her spirit has found her mother’s spirit, and all the other souls who went before her. And because one of her favorite things to do was dance, I know she is dancing with them all now.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Roger Craig Smith will continue as Sonic the Hedgehog games voice actor

In a surprising reversal, actor Roger Craig Smith will now continue to voice Sonic the Hedgehog in future video games. He announced the news on Twitter, expressing his gratitude for the Sonic “crew and community.” He also included a stitched-up heart in the tweet as a winking nod to a previous tweet.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Indy100

TikTok’s iconic text-to-speech voice is changed after actor behind it sued

Tik Tok’s text-to-voice has officially been changed, after the actor behind the original sued the tech company for using her voice without permission. Bev Standing found out TikTok had been using her some 10,000 sentences recorded for a previous job in the North American version of the app earlier this year, after friends sent her videos asking if it was her. A voiceover actor based in Canada, Standing was horrified to hear herself saying things she had never agreed to say at all.