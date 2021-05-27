Sarah Kerrigan's Voice Actor In Starcraft 2 Is Gorgeous In Real Life
Oftentimes, characters in video games can feel like so much more than just pixels on a screen, and for good reason. Behind the scenes, there are people who spend a lot of time crafting characters so that they can feel as realistic as possible. Among those indispensable people are the voice actors who bring these characters to life. In the case of "StarCraft 2," players may be surprised to learn that Sarah Kerrigan's voice actor is a bombshell in real life.www.looper.com