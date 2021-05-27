If You See This in Your Basement, You're at Risk for a Fire, Experts Say

With spring officially here and Memorial Day weekend not far away, there's no time like the present to start planning your packing list for your next trip. However, before you start loading up your car, there's one mistake experts want you to avoid for the sake of your wellbeing: leaving a particular beverage in your car. Read on to discover why you'd be wise to sidestep this potential health danger. And for more safety risks you're better off avoiding, The CDC Is Warning You Not to Eat Anything Made by This Company.