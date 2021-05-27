Cancel
Biden Lowers Flags To Half-Staff To Honor SJ Victims

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) — American flags are once again being lowered to honor the victims of a mass shooting. President Biden ordered flags at the White House and federal buildings across the nation to be flown at half-staff until Sunday. At least eight people were killed at a light rail transit yard in San Jose. In a statement, Biden noted he’s had to lower flags for several mass shootings since his term began in January. He also called on Congress to take action to stop gun violence.

