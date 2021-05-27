Salads and Veggies to Enjoy This Time of Year

Most veggie burgers are either not worth eating or too complicated to make at home. This recipe hits the sweet spot: they're easy to put together, tender, satisfying, and best of all, they don't require a food processor (though you can use one if you want). The flavor profile takes its cues from falafel—you'll combine chickpeas with harissa and fresh cilantro or parsley (or both!) to form the base of the patties. Served atop tender brioche buns with a schmear of mashed avocado, the result is a scrumptious, surprisingly quick meal that you're likely to make again and again. Harissa is a spicy red pepper sauce originally from North Africa. Look for harissa in the international or condiment section, and for this use jarred harissa is the best option. It tends to be looser, instead of the paste that comes in a tube.