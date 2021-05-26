Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

See How We Lower Water Levels at Lake Johnson From The Office

Posted by 
Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina
 5 days ago

Dam Safety Awareness Day is May 31. To recognize this day, we are giving a behind-the-scenes look at how we lower water levels at Lake Johnson automatically from our office.

We use a camera and online dashboard to manage water levels at the lake in real time. This is helpful before, during, and after a rainstorm. We can:

  1. Safely lower water levels to limit impacts from flooding;
  2. Make sure water isn’t leaving the dam too fast (only about one - two feet per day);
  3. Fix issues with water flow that could impact people downstream; and,
  4. Keep staff safe since they can operate the dam from a distance.
Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

9
Followers
164
Post
109
Views
ABOUT

Raleigh The city of Raleigh is named after Walter Raleigh, who established the lost Roanoke Colony in present-day Dare County.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safe Water#Dam Safety Awareness Day#Water Levels#Water Flow#Flooding#Impacts#Dashboard#Camera#Fix Issues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
San Diego, CAwonews.com

Lake Hodges launch ramp closed indefinitely due to low water level

ESCONDIDO – While Lake Hodges was featuring of one of the best bass bites for both numbers and quality its had in years, anglers were shocked upon arrival on Saturday when they were greeted by a sign that read, “The lake is closed to all trailerable boats due to low water conditions,” and a “closed” sign on the launch ramp itself. The reason for the indefinite closure that dropped as dawn cracked on the holiday weekend is the water level is not where it needs to be for safe launching operations, but the cause is anything but natural.
Washington County, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Area River Levels, Lake Levels - 05.27.2021

With severe weather sweeping through the area, river levels and lake levels are on the rise. As of 3:00 p.m., the Caney River was at a stage of 4.99-feet. The flood stage for the Caney River is at 13-feet, meaning flooding at the time was not a risk, but we will have updates once more date from the U.S. Geological Survey is released. The Caney River near Ramona was staged at 7.85-feet at 2:45 p.m. with the flood stage set at 26-feet.
Coventry, RITurnto10.com

NBC 10 I-Team: Low water levels on Johnson's Pond become public safety concern

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — For months now, the low water levels on Johnson's Pond in Coventry have been a concern for about 600 surrounding homeowners. Now, the shallow water has gotten the attention of Hopkins Hill Fire Chief, Frank Brown, who has decided to keep Coventry fire's 21-foot pontoon boat out of the water, for the short term, and use a smaller boat for emergency rescues.
Politicskslnewsradio.com

Some boaters voice concern over Lake Powell water levels

LAKE POWELL, Utah — Expecting a busy holiday weekend out on Utah’s waterways, some boaters say they’re concerned about dropping water levels at Lake Powell. Despite some spring runoff, the lake continues to drop. The level of Lake Powell dropped 140 vertical feet in the last two decades and 40 feet just since last year.
Bass Lake, CAgoldrushcam.com

PG&E Announces Bass Lake, in Eastern Madera County, Water Levels Managed to Reduce Impacts of Critically Dry Year - Expect Lower but Steady Summer Water Levels

May 25, 2021 - FRESNO, Calif. - Bass Lake water levels are projected to be about 7 feet lower than normal this summer due the critically dry year in California. “PG&E is managing water at Bass Lake to balance the needs of recreation, the environment, power generation and downstream water users. Despite the wet season’s precipitation being half of normal, Bass Lake will peak at about 72% of capacity in June and remain above 70% of capacity come Labor Day,” said Aaron Cortes, a director of hydropower operations and maintenance at Pacific Gas and Electric Company.
Shasta County, CAkymkemp.com

With Water Levels So Low at Lake Shasta, Closures and Restrictions in Place

Press release from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office:. As we approach Memorial Day Weekend and enter the summer boating season, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public of the following closures/operation restrictions on Shasta Lake issued during the 2020 boating season. Because water levels at Shasta Lake remain low, these orders will remain in effect in the interest of continued public safety.
Chester, CAPlumas County News

Lower water levels predicted for Lake Almanor and Bucks Lake this summer

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced today that water levels for Lake Almanor and Bucks Lake are projected to be lower than normal this summer due to below-average precipitation and snowpack this season. The company reported the lake level projections today at the 2105 Lake Level Committee meeting in...
Harbor Springs, MIharborlightnews.com

Lower lake levels greet upcoming boating season at local marinas

Signs of summer are appearing around town. This past week, boat moorings started to dot the harbor as workers began preparations for the changing season. Boats paraded through town moving from storage to marinas and slips. Seasonal maintenance and minor improvements are all but finished at the Harbor Springs City...
Brooksville, FLhernandosun.com

Limited boat access at Hunters Lake due to low water levels

(Brooksville, FL) The Hernando County Department of Public Works Waterways Division announces limited boat access at Hunters Lake, located in Spring Hill, due to low water levels. The boat ramp will remain open for kayak and canoe access however, larger boats will not be able to pass through the canal at this time due to the shallow depth.