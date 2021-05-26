See How We Lower Water Levels at Lake Johnson From The Office
Dam Safety Awareness Day is May 31. To recognize this day, we are giving a behind-the-scenes look at how we lower water levels at Lake Johnson automatically from our office.
We use a camera and online dashboard to manage water levels at the lake in real time. This is helpful before, during, and after a rainstorm. We can:
- Safely lower water levels to limit impacts from flooding;
- Make sure water isn’t leaving the dam too fast (only about one - two feet per day);
- Fix issues with water flow that could impact people downstream; and,
- Keep staff safe since they can operate the dam from a distance.