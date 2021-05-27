Pillsbury United Launches Justice Built Communities Initiative in Northside
Pillsbury United Communities announced the launch of Justice Built Communities, an economic development initiative that will build equity in land, labor, entrepreneurship, and capital for Black Minnesotans, starting in North Minneapolis. As a first step, JBC plans to buy vacant land and buildings—including properties that were damaged in last summer’s uprisings, following the murder of George Floyd—for neighborhood redevelopment.mspmag.com