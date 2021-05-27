Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Pillsbury United Launches Justice Built Communities Initiative in Northside

By Justine Jones
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePillsbury United Communities announced the launch of Justice Built Communities, an economic development initiative that will build equity in land, labor, entrepreneurship, and capital for Black Minnesotans, starting in North Minneapolis. As a first step, JBC plans to buy vacant land and buildings—including properties that were damaged in last summer’s uprisings, following the murder of George Floyd—for neighborhood redevelopment.

#Real Estate#Gentrification#Community Development#Urban Development#Youth Development#Regional Development#Black Minnesotans#Jbc#North Loop#O Reilly Auto Parts#Northside Neighborhoods#Northside Neighbors#North Minneapolis#Economic Development#Downtown#Area Coalition#Plymouth Avenue
