The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The third instalment in the horror franchise gives us a lot of Ed and Lorraine Warren, but not nearly enough Satan. The third instalment in The Conjuring franchise (which has already spawned spin-offs The Nun and the Annabelle series, with another one based around The Crooked Man in the works) is the first not to be directed by modern horror master James Wan, who is well accustomed to accidentally launching lucrative horror franchises (see Saw; Insidious). It also has to overcome the hurdle of having no instantly recognisable supernatural case to solve.lwlies.com