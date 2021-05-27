Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

By Anna Bogutskaya
lwlies.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third instalment in the horror franchise gives us a lot of Ed and Lorraine Warren, but not nearly enough Satan. The third instalment in The Conjuring franchise (which has already spawned spin-offs The Nun and the Annabelle series, with another one based around The Crooked Man in the works) is the first not to be directed by modern horror master James Wan, who is well accustomed to accidentally launching lucrative horror franchises (see Saw; Insidious). It also has to overcome the hurdle of having no instantly recognisable supernatural case to solve.

lwlies.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorraine Warren
Person
James Wan
Person
Vera Farmiga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ed And Lorraine Warren#Conjurer#The Conjuring#Supernatural Horror#Horror Films#The Crooked Man#Amityville#Demonic Possession#Spooky Brand Recognition#Cursed Objects#Drama#Satan#Enfield Poltergeist#Occult Forces#Love#Cinema#Mere Glimpses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Movies/Film

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Director Michael Chaves Wants to Take the Warrens, and the Franchise, Where They’ve Never Gone Before

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It hopes to shake up the Conjuring formula. The dependable, familiar Ed and Lorraine Warren will be back, once again played by the dependable, familiar Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. But the two previous main Conjuring movies end with Ed and Lorraine banishing evil via some ritual exorcism, while The Devil Made Me Do It flips things upside down and gives us an exorcism upfront. And while that might be where the story usually ends, for Ed and Lorraine it’s just beginning.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It’: Discovery+ Sets Reality Version Of Latest ‘Conjuring’ Film

EXCLUSIVE: And how does your client plead, Counselor? Not guilty by reason of Satan, Your Honor. A new Discovery+ documentary chronicles the real-life case of a Connecticut man who was charged with a brutal murder and claimed innocence by insisting “the devil made me do it.” The streamer set a June 11 premiere date for Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It, which examines the harrowing events leading up to the killing and the astonishing court case that followed.
Florida Stateflickdirect.com

FLASH CONTEST - See The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Early In Florida

In 2013, The Conjuring was released in theaters to strong critical and audience praise. Over the next six years, six other related films were released including Annabelle, The Nun, and The Curse of La Llorona. The latest film, THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT, is set to be released on June 4, 2021, and Warner Bros. Pictures, in conjunction with FlickDirect, would like to offer some lucky winners one admit-two pass to see the film before it is released. The Advance Screenings will be on June 1, 2021, at 7:30 pm at the following locations: AMC Sunset Place (Miami), AMC West Shore (Tampa), and AMC Altamonte (Orlando.)
MoviesComicBook

Stephen King Reveals Horror Movie He Was Too Scared To Finish

With four decades of scaring the world under his belt, one of the questions that The Shining and Carrie creator Stephen King probably hears more than anything else is: "What scares you?" The author has given us countless books that seemingly answer that question but if you want a specific example King has one in the form of a horror movie that was too scary for him to even finish watching it. Speaking in an interview for Eli Roth’s History of Horror, as noticed by Dread Central, King said that the 1999 horror film The Blair Witch Project was too much for him.
Movies/Film

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Featurette: The Warrens Leave Haunted Houses Behind to Investigate a Murder

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is going to change the established Conjuring formula. While the first two main Conjuring films had paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren dealing with haunted houses, this third film takes the Warrens on the road as they investigate the circumstances surrounding a murder. It’s inspired by the true story of Arne Johnson, who was the first murder suspect in U.S. history to claim demonic possession as a defense at trial. A new The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It featurette has producer James Wan, director Michael Chaves, and stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson talking about the big changes in store for the Warrens.
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Review: The devil can’t make you watch this so-so ‘Conjuring’ sequel

All hell breaks loose early and often in "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It." A creepy old Connecticut house shudders in the grip of demonic forces that shred the wallpaper (an improvement, honestly) and tear at the body and soul of an 11-year-old boy, triggering acrobatic contortions so violent they make Linda Blair's head spins look like hot yoga. If "The Exorcist" seems by now too obvious a point of reference, it's one this movie nonetheless invokes, first when an old priest arrives on this misty night and later when a heroic young man dares the devil to abandon the poor boy and take him instead.
MoviesDeadline

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Review: Latest Entry In Billion-Dollar Horror Series Challenges ‘The Exorcist’ But Finds Its Own Chills

When you have a horror film series that keeps the cash flowing to the tune of $1.8 billion and counting, you just keep the new installments coming. Despite delays due to the pandemic, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros are tackling the continuing tales of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in the seventh entry under the umbrella Conjuring label that has sported two previous Conjuring movies, The Nun and three more with scary doll Annabelle.
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Review: Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga Return as the Ward and June Cleaver of the Dark Side

Years ago, I learned that certain people will grow mortally offended if you call a character in a movie a zombie who is not, in fact (according to the supreme checklist of zombie traits), a zombie. It makes you wonder if there are other supernatural micromanagers out there who keep tabs on whether a given character is or is not a ghost, a demon, a devil, or an evil clown. These legendary figments of fear do have definitions, of course. Yet they can mash together in your head — at least, if you see enough horror films, since the movies themselves tend to blur them. That creepy face that appeared in the bathroom mirror, accompanied by a gong! on the soundtrack: ghost or demon? Decades of shlock psychedelic mainstream horror have eroded these distinctions, though in “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” the definitions do seem to matter, at.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

The Most Hated Tom Hanks Movie, According to Fans

It's hard not to love Tom Hanks. He's one of the most celebrated actors of all time—he's won two Academy Awards and been nominated for four others—but he's also become a fixture in pop culture over the past several decades, evolving from leading man to America's dad. Just because people love Tom Hanks, however, doesn't mean they love every movie he's ever made. That's why we set out to find out which films could be called the most hated Tom Hanks movies of all time.
MoviesEW.com

Patrick Wilson insists The Conjuring 3 is 'not just another haunted house movie'

In The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (out June 4), Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise the roles of real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren which they played in the first two Conjuring films and 2019's Annabelle Comes Home. But Wilson insists this is a very different tale. "They're usually very tight movies, this casts a much wider net," says the actor.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why The Conjuring 3 Is ‘Honestly’ The Darkest Warren Case Yet, According To The Director

As horrific and scary as the first two Conjuring movies are, it’s interesting to note that both films lack body counts (not counting the ghosts, of course). They feature characters in hyper distress while dealing with otherworldly evil, but by the time everything is resolved everyone walks away alive and healthy. This, however, will not be the case in the upcoming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The paranormal investigation at the center of the upcoming feature specifically concerns a murder – one that the perpetrator says was committed as a result of demonic possession. The story involving a very real crime makes the three-quel stand out compared to its predecessors, and director Michael Chaves makes the argument that it in turn makes it the darkest chapter of the franchise yet.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Waterbed Ghost Lashes Out in a Terrifying New Look at The Conjuring 3

While hiding under the covers is usually the go-to place when scared, a new image from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will have you afraid to go to bed. The intense new image depicts a young boy being grabbed by a ghoulish looking hand that has emerged from inside his waterbed and could well be the moment of possession that kickstarts the movie's plot.
MinoritiesClick2Houston.com

New this week: 'We Are Lady Parts' & A new 'The Conjuring'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Pride Month will be celebrated across many streaming platforms beginning this week. One standout new release is “Changing the Game,” Michael Barnett’s documentary about three transgender teens navigating high school athletics. The film, which first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival back in 2019, is only just getting a release, on Hulu beginning Tuesday, with some updated material. Amid swirling media attention, “Changing the Game” humanizes a sometimes fraught issue by staying close to the kids — a wrestler in Texas, a skier in New Hampshire and a Connecticut track star.
MoviesPopSugar

Ready For a Scary Good Time? Here's Where You Can Stream All The Conjuring Universe Movies

When The Conjuring premiered back in 2013, no one could have prepared us for the cinematic universe that was to follow. Created by James Wan, The Conjuring Universe has quickly become one of the best horror film franchises to exist, thanks to its use of timely jump scares. Outside of the scares, some of which still haunt our dreams, the franchise features a story that keeps the audience invested and characters we can really root for. It also helps that the movies are largely based on real events stemming from the investigations conducted by famed demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren; who are expertly portrayed by horror icons Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.
MoviesCollider

'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' Featurette Explores How Real-Life Events Inspired the Sequel

A new featurette for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It dives into the real-life events that inspired the upcoming horror sequel. The third adventure for Ed and Lorraine Warren, and eighth overall installment in Warner Bros.’ Conjuring Universe, is inspired by the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, which drew huge levels of media interest at the time as the first court case in the history of the United States judicial system where demonic possession was used as a defense.