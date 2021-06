Dominic Cummings has claimed key officials in government were “literally skiing” in the middle of February, as he described the lack of “urgency” at No 10.Giving evidence to MPs, Boris Johnson’s former senior adviser described government pandemic plans as “hollow” as the crisis loomed, suggesting the government was not acting on a war footing “in any way shape or form”.Mr Cummings also said nations including Britain “completely failed” to see warnings about the virus in January 2020, as it emerged in China.“This is really important point to register,” he told a Commons joint committee. “The government itself and No...