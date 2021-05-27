Cancel
Sachse, TX

Summer reading to begin

By Seth Dowdle
sachsenews.com
 13 days ago

Tails and Tales is the theme of this year's Summer Reading Program and Challenge, which kicks off June 5 and runs through July 31. Manager of Library Services Daniel Laney said the Sachse Public Library will host four special events, two virtual and two in-person, over the summer. The first...

sachsenews.com
Sachse, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Texas Entertainment
#Animals#July#Library Services#The Sachse Public Library#Tales
